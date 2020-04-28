Burger King India & Delhi Police partner to provide burgers to orphanages

Read Article

Burger King India partnered with Delhi Police to distribute burgers to children in orphanages and community clusters amidst the current COVID-19 crisis. The Don Bosco Ashalayam and Auxilium Snehalya in Palam Village and Asha Grah Children Home for Boys and Girls in Dwarka were served with burgers as mid-day snacks. Further, kids of JJ clusters in the area of Vikas Puri, GTB Enclave, Madhu Vihar, R.K Puram and Kalkaji were also served burgers. As part of this partnership, Burger King distributed 5000 burgers.

Burger King India’s ‘Crown Standard Delivery’ ensures safe delivery of food from the kitchen to the communities. The staff delivering the meals wear protective gear like masks and gloves to ensure safety. Since Covid-19 outbreak, Burger King has further strengthened its robust restaurant procedures around food safety, cleanliness and hygiene and increased its sanitisation frequency in all restaurants across the country.

Srinivas Adapa, CMO, Burger King India, said, “We work closely with police officers in our communities on a regular basis and in these unprecedented times, we would like to salute them for their selfless service to the nation. We are honoured to partner with the Delhi Police to provide safe and hygienic food to children in this hour of need.”

The Delhi Police also appreciated the brand gesture and were happy to partner with this initiative which brought a smile on the faces of young kids.