Bureau Veritas “Prevention Excellence” Label to be a New Trend to Revive the Industry

As one of the global leaders of auditing and certification, Bureau Veritas has developed the customised solution of “Prevention Excellence Label” series solutions to meet the needs of economic sectors to restart their business. The solution verifies the compliance of protection measures by means of on-site or remote audit of 10 key standards and more than 50 audit standards, and a mystery visit within six months, and the Bureau Veritas certificate and “Prevention Excellence” label are provided.

The label can be widely applied to provide protective measures compliance verification for public in retail or public service authorisations. For example, to hotels, restaurants, retail, their main stakeholders are final customers; to public buildings as schools, libraries, hospitals, the public authorities & institutions will gain the benefit; to private businesses, industrial, construction, commercial offices are the target places for protective measures compliance.

Take the hospitality industry as sample, recently, Bureau Veritas and Accor launched a label based on sanitary measures to support the return to business in the hospitality and restaurant industry. The output of this effort will be an operational guide made available to all stakeholders in the hospitality industry, enabling them to rigorously apply the health and safety recommendation, both in guest services spaces and in back office and catering spaces.

The “label” audits are designed to address specific risks in various work and life scenarios. With nearly 200 years of reputation for endorsement, Bureau Veritas enables consumers and staff to see the “label” as if seeing you in person and to be reassured to consume and work. As part of the “Restart your business with BV” programme, it will help hospitality and restaurant industry to rebuild their confidence.

You can be granted the label ”Bureau Veritas Prevention Excellence”.

You can then communicate and comfort your customers and staff through:

A sticker displayed on your shopfront or reception area

A banner on your website or social networks

You will also appear on the consumer website label-prevention-excellence.com which lists all certified businesses worldwide.

Step by step approach: how to obtain the label?

Reach out to Bureau Veritas to order online on pro.bureauveritas.fr/label-prevention-excellence.

You will receive a good practices guides.

A couple days later, an auditor will contact you and perform a site or video inspection on over 50 test criteria.

If all inspection criteria are met, you will receive your physical label and communication kit Bureau Veritas Prevention Excellence in a couple of days, and you will instantly appear on our public website.

A mystery visit will take place within 6 months in person in your establishment.

Among the 10 test criteria to obtain the label:

Management commitment to prevent contamination risks

Enforcement of enhanced hygiene rules

Social distancing amongst teams

Social distancing with customers

Containment procedures ready and understood