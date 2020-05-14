Budweiser to launch livestream music series “Budweiser Rewind” on May 16

Read Article

Budweiser is bringing the music you love, with stories you’ve never heard with the launch of a new interactive live music and storytelling series called “Budweiser Rewind”. This Saturday, May 16, the iconic beer brand kicks off this new series starting with Black Eyed Peas performing live from their hometown Los Angeles, CA. Fans can tune in globally for free on YouTube.

The livestream concert series will feature legendary headliners as they rewind through their greatest hits and share never-before-heard stories. Budweiser will announce new artists on their social channels with new shows during which fans can help curate the setlist and ask questions directly to artists on social media.

Monica Rustgi, vice president – Marketing, Budweiser said, “We know people are seeking comfort from familiar experiences during this time. Budweiser has a long standing relationship with live music – and we don’t want to skip a beat. We’ve uniquely designed Bud Rewind to draw the best elements of Budweiser Superfest, a 30-year long festival from 1980-2010, while acknowledging today’s shifts in live music viewing. We hope fans find comfort in the classics of the Black Eyed Peas and inspiration in their performance.”

The Budweiser Rewind series kicks-off with Black Eyed Peas on May 16 at 5 pm Los Angeles, 8 pm New York, 9 pm Sao Paulo, followed by other favourite nostalgic talent which will be announced over the following weeks.

