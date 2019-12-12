Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Latest Updates > Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House to host ‘Wah Taj! Winter Tea Festival’
Latest Updates

Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House to host ‘Wah Taj! Winter Tea Festival’

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Taste some of the finest teas, understand the flavours and celebrate International Tea Day in true essence. For all the tea aficionados and connoisseurs, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House is organising a three-day tribute to the joy of teas. ‘Wah Taj! Winter Tea Festival’ that lines up an array of sessions integrating tastings of our choicest and limited-edition teas along with unique experientials by tea experts. Right from a ‘Poetry Workshop’ to ‘Tea Painting’, this tea festival has it all.

“So, join us to engulf in the Alfaaz, Saaz and Ehsaas around Taj Mahal Tea whilst appreciating and savouring the delicate aromas and rare flavours of our distinctive teas and engaging activities. We promise you won’t leave without saying, ‘Wah Taj’,” read a statement by Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House.

Share

Related posts

Chef Gaggan Anand to start a 4-city culinary tour in India

Mohit Rathod

Albert Amanna elected as president of Concierge Association of India Western Region

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

IHG signs deal to open first Crowne Plaza Resort in the UAE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More