Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House to host ‘Wah Taj! Winter Tea Festival’

Taste some of the finest teas, understand the flavours and celebrate International Tea Day in true essence. For all the tea aficionados and connoisseurs, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House is organising a three-day tribute to the joy of teas. ‘Wah Taj! Winter Tea Festival’ that lines up an array of sessions integrating tastings of our choicest and limited-edition teas along with unique experientials by tea experts. Right from a ‘Poetry Workshop’ to ‘Tea Painting’, this tea festival has it all.

“So, join us to engulf in the Alfaaz, Saaz and Ehsaas around Taj Mahal Tea whilst appreciating and savouring the delicate aromas and rare flavours of our distinctive teas and engaging activities. We promise you won’t leave without saying, ‘Wah Taj’,” read a statement by Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea House.