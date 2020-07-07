Brigade Hospitality secures third place among Top 50 Mid-size Great Workplaces in India for 2020

Read Article

Brigade Hospitality has been identified among India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020 by the Great Place to Work Institute. It secured the third rank among the Top 50 Mid-size Great Workplaces in India for 2020. Last year, more than 1000 organisations applied for this assessment and only the best made it to India’s 50 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2020.

The company has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work for all the employees and has excelled in the five dimensions of building High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie. The study represents the voice of more than 2.1 Million employees across 21+ industries.

Expressing his views on the recognition, Vineet Verma, CEO & executive director, Brigade Hospitality, said, “Our people are our priority and their welfare comes first. Our congenial work environment motivates our people to always want to deliver their best and gives them a sense of ownership & belonging with the company. We are excited to be recognized again as a great place to work in India. We thank you for your continuous support & trust after all that actually makes an organisation great is its people.”

The awarding organisation, Great Place to Work Institute, is the ‘Global Authority’ for creating, sustaining and identifying High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. Considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in Workplace Culture Assessment, Great Place to Work identifies Best Workplaces solely on the basis of Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in an organization. No jury or individual can influence the results of the assessment.