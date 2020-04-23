Brands spread message of prevention and immunity to tackle Covid-19: Mintel

Read Article

According to a recent Mintel report, South East Asians have started to feel the impact of the disease on their everyday life. This comes as several countries in the region, including the Philippines, have implemented stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

To protect themselves from contracting the disease, consumers are turning to home remedies, eating more health supplements, ordering food online and eating more at home to avoid public spaces. Such change in consumer behaviour during a major public health crisis could have a lasting impact on the way consumers eat and drink in the future.

While Malaysia’s Yakult is promoting “Prevention is better than cure” message, Thailand’s Ensure brand is saying, “Keeps loved ones strong in times of COVID-19”.

In Southeast Asia, manufacturers of immunity-boosting food and drink are actively promoting the importance of immunity to strengthen the body during the pandemic. These immunity-enhancement products include vitamin-fortified food and drinks as well as spoonable yogurt, drinking/cultured yoghurt and nutritionally complete drinks. In Thailand, immunity is highly in demand among consumers aged 55+ (59 per cent) compared to 46 per cent of those under 55.

Since the pandemic outbreak, consumers are also being reminded about the importance of having a good night’s rest as a natural way to improve their immune system. 72 per cent of urban Indonesian consumers feel that having enough sleep is a factor contributing to a healthy lifestyle. To improve their sleep quality, 37 per cent of Thais turn to functional food and drink. This opens up further opportunities for the food and drinks sector in the area of sleep and stress management.

Consumers are also turning to traditional remedies to safeguard themselves from the disease:

Black garlic: Vietnamese consumers turn to garlic, particularly black garlic, to boost their immune system. Black garlic is fermented for a period of time and is said to have numerous health benefits including antioxidants, antimicrobial and antiviral properties.

Jamu: Indonesians are stocking up on jamu, a traditional medicine made from natural ingredients. The hoarding of jamu ingredients has resulted in the surge in the prices of herbs and plants such as jahe merah (red ginger) and temulawak (Javanese ginger).

Vitamins: In Singapore, demand for vitamin C and multivitamins have increased following the outbreak of COVID-19. Local supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice said demand for health supplements like Vitamin C and multivitamins has risen by “three to five times”.

Malunggay and virgin coconut oil: Products with virgin coconut oil and malunggay (Moringa oleifera) have grown in demand in the Philippines as consumers seek natural, trusted healthy foods to improve their health.

eCommerce thrives as consumers avoid the outdoors

Consumers turn to the convenience of ordering their groceries online as people choose to stay indoors more often to minimise their exposure to diseases like COVID-19.

Online grocery vendors have witnessed a surge in orders. RedMart,Singapore’s leading online supermarket site and part of Lazada, experienced “unprecedented demand” with orders for everyday essentials like food and household products soaring, according to Lazada CEO James Chang. The demand for online grocery shopping in Singapore grew even more after incidences of panic buying.

Online grocery players can maximise the current situation to showcase the benefits of shopping for groceries online, including having sufficient stock of popular items during the pandemic, safe handling and delivery of parcels, free delivery, promotions and the use of e-payment to reduce the risk of getting the disease from handling cash.

Brands are taking the opportunity to recruit new consumers to buy groceries online, allaying fears about hygiene and providing free delivery, promotions and cashless payment.