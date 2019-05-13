Boutique tea brand Oh Cha launches two new iced tea flavours

Oh Cha is a boutique tea brand which specialises in flavoured teas and is the brainchild of Pallavi Kanoi. The brand has recently launched its two new flavours of iced teas for summers – Mango and Peach Lychee to cater to the people who are always concerned about their health and look out for options that will keep them both healthy and hydrated. The teas are ideal summer refreshers, offering flavours which are great to opt for before stepping out in the scorching heat. The flavours come in tea bags to ensure a hassle-free experience. The range is crafted with real teas containing all natural flavours and no added sugar or preservatives.

The brand believes in nurturing the authentic flavours, aroma and essence of the tea and ensuring that they are preserved in every pack through the processing of tea leaves under proficient supervision of qualified team managers.

The teas are available on Oh Cha webpage and other platforms like Propshop24, Amazon, Style Salad, Giftona and Scootsy.