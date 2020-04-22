Trending now

Biryani By Kilo maintains safe & hygienic food delivery standards during the pandemic
Latest Updates

Biryani By Kilo maintains safe & hygienic food delivery standards during the pandemic

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Biryani By Kilo(BBK), leading fresh dum cooked handi biryanis & kebabs delivery chain, said that it has seen a spike in the delivery orders during the lockdown also due to strong & loyal Brand & extra steps to ensure the safety & hygiene in current times.

BBK is focusing on contactless delivery, digital payments, sanitisation of delivery bags before every delivery and in providing tamper-proof seal on every bag. BBK also screens the temperature of every member of BBK before entering the kitchen & delivery riders. BBK has trained its delivery experts to undertake contactless delivery. Also, BBK Handi Biryanis are made fresh for every individual order, and Biryani is delivered in the same Handi in which it is Dum cooked to Ensure freshness & hygiene. Biryani Handi seal is opened by customers only ensuring freshness & hygiene.

BBK has 40+ outlets in North India covering Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Punjab, Bhopal, Indore, Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow & also Mumbai, Pune making BBK pan India most loved & premium Biryani & Kebab Delivery Chain.

BKK claims to be the only Biryani chain to offer Hyderabad, Lucknow, & Kolkata Biryanis under one roof. The menu is not just limited to Biryani but other Nizami dishes like Kebabs, kormas & coveted Phirni.

