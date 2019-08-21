Biryani By Kilo launches new menu with regional biryanis & delights

Biryani By Kilo, one of India’s fastest-growing premium Biryani chains has expanded its royal affair by introducing some new delectable dishes to its existing menu. Biryani By Kilo is ever-evolving and is one of the few Biryani chains which offers a multitude variants of Biryani. Keeping its tradition of amalgamating a myriad of flavours with the Khansama style of cooking; BBK’s new menu stems from Malabar and Ambur Regions in Kerala & Tamil Nadu. Now the patrons can dig into Malabar Biryani in chicken and prawns which is a variation found in the Indian state of Kerala. The new menu will also comprise Ambur Biryani (Chicken and Veg) which is a type of biryani cooked in the neighboring towns of Ambur and Vaniyambadi in Vellore made by using red chilli paste along with whole spices. Vegetarian brethren can enjoy Paneer Hyderabadi Biryani where fresh paneer is marinated in a blend of freshly ground BBK flavours. Apart from these single portions of Hyderabadi Veg, Chicken and Mutton Biryani and Lucknowi Chicken Biryani will be offered. BBK only offered half & one kg portions Handi Biryanis till now.

The new menu is not just limited to biryani but dishes like chicken ghee roast- a popular Bunt Tuluva Mangalorean chicken recipe; Dal Nizami- acquired from Nizams in India, masoor dal is cooked slowly on charcoal giving it a creamier texture accompanied with special BBK masala, fresh butter and onion; Biryani masala curry & Curry Leaf Raita- These new accompaniments with delicious mix of flavours & spices accentuate the Ambur & Malabar biryanis. Biryani By Kilo wants to cater to all the taste buds hence the sweet tooth lovers can now dig into Double ka Meetha- hot crisp fried bread pudding soaked in cardamom and saffron flavoured syrup topped with Rabdi and dry fruits. The new entrees will surely tickle the taste buds of the food lovers.

BBK uses two years naturally aged Dawat Basmati rice which is the most expensive rice used by five star hotels mainly. Also, their spices are sourced directly from Kerala and all other ingredients are very carefully selected and have to meet the most stringent quality standards. BBK is the only Biryani chain to do 5 different variants of Biryani – Hyderabadi, Lucknowi & Kolkatta styles earlier and now Ambur & Malabar too. BBK has a wide variety of biryanis, kebabs, kormas & phirni to satiate all taste buds.

BBK has lots of options for vegetarians have been created like Paneer Nawabi, Peshawari Chole Biryani, Paneer 65, Mushroom Pepper Fry and Burani Raita, all of which are from Nizami tradition & utterly delicious. BBK has 20+ outlets across India in Delhi NCR, Punjab & Mumbai and growing fast to becoming pan-India most loved Biryani & Kebab chain.

BBK has their loyalty program for online customers where they give their coveted Phirni Tohfa on every order along with exciting cashbacks/discounts. BBK takes orders both online or through the call center. BBK prefer to pre-book the orders or they will deliver in 60-90 mins as each Biryani order is cooked Dum fresh in Handi for every individual order. Also, Aanch is provided with every Biryani Handi to give the Biryani last smoky touch.

Biryani by Kilo (BBK) is a premium biryani chain founded in 2015 by the veterans of the food Industry and passionate professionals Kaushik Roy and Vishal Jindal. It was launched with an intent to preserve the Khansama style of cooking wherein each meal/biryani is freshly cooked with rich ingredients, unlike other brands where the food is cooked in bulk and repackaged & sold. BBK is a premium delivery brand with 100 per cent focus on delivering every order on time and offers rich customer experience which the patron would have received at a fine dining restaurant by paying an exorbitant price. BBK has more than Rs 50cr+ annual sales run rate currently with 20+ outlets and target to be Rs 400cr+ sales in next 3-4 years with pan India presence & international footprint.