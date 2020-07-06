Benoit Etienne Domenget: The time is right to foster new ideas, offer a new industry paradigm and shifts in consumption habits

Read Article

Sommet Education is a unique education group specialised in hospitality management and the culinary arts. Its hospitality management institutions Glion and Les Roches, with campuses in Switzerland, Spain, China and the UK, are among the world’s top three for hospitality education. Recently, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has partnered with Sommet Education for an innovative Hospitality Challenge. The initiative will grant 30 scholarships for world class education programmes and support career climbers and switchers, entrepreneurs and innovators to develop themselves and their projects and thus help drive tourism’s recovery. In an exclusive interview, Benoit-Etienne Domenget, CEO, Sommet Education, speaks about this partnership and his conviction that belief that the Covid-19 challenge also entails the opportunity for the hospitality industry not only to come back, but to grow better and hence stronger

What will be the impact of this collaboration between UNWTO and Sommet Education?

While several countries around the world are starting to ease restrictions on travel, governments and the private sector are working together to restore confidence and build trust for travellers, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Sommet Education take the lead to build the foundations for the sustainable post-Covid recovery of the hospitality sector.

Facing up to the toughest challenge of a generation, we share the conviction that this unprecedented challenge also entails the opportunity for the hospitality industry not only to come back, but to grow

better and hence stronger.

It is a unique opportunity to restart tourism in a more balanced, innovative and sustainable way, with hospitality as one of its driving forces. The time is right to foster new ideas, offer a new industry paradigm and shifts in consumption habits.



World trade, travel and leisure can grow back and at the same time be more respectful with limited natural resources, while engaging deeper with local communities and businesses.

The Challenge we are launching together aims at putting forward new solutions to help the hospitality sector recover from Covid-19 underscoring the unique ability of hospitality to contribute to local, national and international growth.

The call for project will focus on four different categories:

Luxury travels, goods and services

Hotels and hotel related operations: small to medium sized properties, family businesses

Food and Beverage: restaurants, catering, delivery services and retail

Smart Real Estate: small to medium sized properties and family businesses.

How long will the recovery of the hospitality industry take?

History tells us that this steep downturn will be followed by a strong rebound of the industry. Hospitality

is one of the most resilient industries and has already demonstrated its ability to recover quickly, as it

did after 9.11 and the 2008 crisis.

With the lockdown being lifted in some parts around the globe, the hospitality sector can reinvent itself

in a more sustainable manner and focusing on accommodating the expectations and behaviour of the

newly shaped customers looking for modern but safe experiences. As a result, the question is not about

how long but how it will recover.

During this summer the hospitality sector will be more focused on local travel than ever. The limited

cross border movement of people and goods will mean prioritising local producers, establishments and

service providers giving a chance for economies to regain their strength. Indeed, according to UNWTO

Panel of Experts, domestic demand will recover faster than international demand which will start

recovering mostly in 2021.

How will collaborations between private sector and government agencies benefit the hospitality

education industry?

The current situation presents unique global challenges that are catalysing long-term Public and Private

Partnerships to remediate unprecedented burdens on the healthcare infrastructure, global economy and

activity sectors. Joining forces is not a question, it is a necessity.

In the post Covid-19 landscape, what advice will you give hospitality students who have already taken

up courses and are apprehensive about the future?

One of the primary reasons the hospitality industry is so popular is the wide range of career

opportunities it offers across so many different types of businesses and organisations all around the

world. There is a limitless number of opportunities to build their careers in a variety of sectors such as

hotels and restaurants indeed but also, retail, fashion, consultancy, banking, cosmetics, and many more.

Any sector that puts the customer experience and relationship at the core of its activity. The hospitality

industry remains one of the largest industries worldwide and will more than ever need new talents.

What is Sommet Education’s future vision and footprint?

Our goal is to consolidate its position as industry leader and broaden its educational scope in preparing

the next generation of hospitality and gastronomy professionals. Rapid growth in what has become

known as the “customer experience industry” has created a real need for skilled professionals across a

broad range of disciplines. We aim at developing the future talents that will be able to face up the

challenge of our generation.