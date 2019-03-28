Belgian chocolate brand Callebaut announces the second edition of its pan-India competition ‘Callebaut Patissier of the Year’

Callebaut, Belgian chocolate brand has just announced the second edition of its pan-India competition Callebaut Patissier of the Year (CPY). CPY 2019 will start with a nationwide hunt for India’s best gourmet pastry chef via a boot camp series across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, in April 2019, followed by a grand finale in May 2019, in Mumbai.

Having celebrated talent such as Chef Alisha Faleiro at CPY’s first edition in 2017, in 2019 the edition will push the creative quest for the ‘Future of Chocolate’, beyond all known boundaries thus far. This year’s theme will challenge contestants to create new flavour sensations and design new forms of desserts, pastries, and confectionery, keeping in mind futuristic tastes, textures, innovation in application and presentation.

“Callebaut Patissier of the year is a platform we’ve created to showcase the best pastry talents in India, making it a coveted title to win for the professional chefs to become national champions. After the successful first edition in 2017, we’re back with this year’s competition with much more interesting theme, raising the bar to exemplify professionalism and creativity. The erstwhile edition was solely dedicated to the art of chocolate celebrating Indian heritage, this year the theme of the competition is “future of chocolate”, in a world of constant change and technology being pivotal to these dynamics the realm of the virtual world is merging with the real world. We expect to see chefs bring in their interpretations of this into creativity that will take chocolate to the next level!”, said Deepa Dsouza, director – gourmet sales, Barry Callebaut India & Sub-continents.

The selection process requires interested chefs who have a minimum of three years of experience in a reputed academy, bakery chain or hotel to submit their applications with a portfolio of images of creations and/or sketches outlining their previous work experience on [email protected] by March end. Thirty entries will be selected by a top-end jury of celebrated chefs such as Chef Seung Yun Lee (head – Chocolate Academy, Singapore), Chef Sarah Todd (Masterchef Australia Contestant Season 6), Chef Vinesh Johny (co-founder and executive pastry chef of Lavonne Academy of Baking Science & Pastry Arts, India), Chef Avijit Ghosh (corporate pastry chef, Hotel LeelaVenture Ltd.) and Chef Minette (head, Chocolate Academy – South Africa).

Following the portfolio review, a chosen few will move on to compete in ‘chocolate task’ boot camps across Mumbai (at the Callebaut Chocolate Academy), Delhi (at Academy of Pastry Arts, India) and Bangalore (at Lavonne Academy) on April 5, 7 and 14 respectively. Two out of ten participants from each city will be selected for the finale on May 3 and 4 in Mumbai, where each chef will be put through rigorous tasks to create a cake of the day-entremets, moulded praline/bonbons, chocolate bars, a chocolate display and a final mystery challenge, all themed across expressing what they feel will be the ‘Future of Chocolate’ in India.

Three promising chefs will be crowned the CPY 2019 winners and will stand to win all expense paid educational trips to learn from world-renowned experts at Chocolate Academy center Wieze Chocolate Academy center Singapore and a master class with an international chef at the Chocolate Academy center Mumbai respectively.