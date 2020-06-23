Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Beer brand launches without beer
Latest Updates

Beer brand launches without beer

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Roy Farms debuts No Beer to celebrate the people at hop farms around the globe

Today, Roy Farms, the world’s largest independent brewery-direct hop farm, has launched an all-new craft beer brand called No Beer. This first-ever brew doesn’t deliver on great taste or a hoppy flavour, but instead recognises the people who work at hop farms around the world. No Beer cans are completely empty to put the emphasis on the brand’s purpose. Roy Farms, based in Moxee, Washington, asks beer enthusiasts to toast the hard-working people who grow premium hops and dedicate themselves to the breweries they serve.

(PRNewsfoto/Roy Farms)

“A world without beer is a sad thought. The No Beer brand celebrates people because without them there would be no farm and no beer. With our brewery partners, we produce a beverage and a sense of community, and that feels more important than ever,” said Michael Roy, CEO, Roy Farms

The Roy family’s roots in hop farming go deep into the soil of the Yakima Valley – 113 years back, to be exact. Roy Farms has been a visionary for the agriculture industry by adopting new technologies, investing in local and global thought leaders and forging innovative breeding partnerships to produce the highest-quality hops. The world demands better farming practices and Roy Farms is proud to lead the way.

“Sustainability is our way of life at the farm. Since day one there’s always been a strong commitment to our people, land and community. And it shows – people make our hops extraordinary,” said Alicia Gagne, director of human resources, Roy Farms.

“The No Beer brand reflects the unconventional thinking embraced at Roy Farms to unearth the potential of farming. No Beer makes you think about how important the people at hop farms are to your favorite breweries, beers and taprooms,” said Chris Wareham, partner and creative director at boatBurner.

The No Beer campaign includes branded video, digital and social content to build awareness for this purpose-driven initiative.

Share

Related posts

Karma Group opens Karma Sitabani in the Jim Corbett National Park

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Universal and Loews Hotels & Resorts to launch Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Father’s Day Special: Saba Dhanani

Akshay Nayak

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image