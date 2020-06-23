Beer brand launches without beer

“A world without beer is a sad thought. The No Beer brand celebrates people because without them there would be no farm and no beer. With our brewery partners, we produce a beverage and a sense of community, and that feels more important than ever,” said Michael Roy, CEO, Roy Farms

The Roy family’s roots in hop farming go deep into the soil of the Yakima Valley – 113 years back, to be exact. Roy Farms has been a visionary for the agriculture industry by adopting new technologies, investing in local and global thought leaders and forging innovative breeding partnerships to produce the highest-quality hops. The world demands better farming practices and Roy Farms is proud to lead the way.

“Sustainability is our way of life at the farm. Since day one there’s always been a strong commitment to our people, land and community. And it shows – people make our hops extraordinary,” said Alicia Gagne, director of human resources, Roy Farms.

“The No Beer brand reflects the unconventional thinking embraced at Roy Farms to unearth the potential of farming. No Beer makes you think about how important the people at hop farms are to your favorite breweries, beers and taprooms,” said Chris Wareham, partner and creative director at boatBurner.

The No Beer campaign includes branded video, digital and social content to build awareness for this purpose-driven initiative.