Bayroute opens its fourth outlet at BKC

Bayroute, a popularly known Middle Eastern fine dine opened its fourth outlet in BKC yesterday.

In BKC, with its top-end offices and residences, Bayroute offers gourmands with a global dining experience.

The old-world charm of the Middle East inspired exteriors welcome you warmly. The modern, minimalistic interiors reflect contemporary Middle Eastern design aesthetics. The tables are inspired from Morocco’s quaint street side cafes. The rose-gold cutlery spells royalty and the bar are inviting. Bayroute’s chefs have curated the menu after mastering the cuisines of Lebanon, Morocco, Turkey, Greece and Egypt. Prepared from the freshest ingredients sourced from the souks of the Middle East, the food goes beyond just recipes.

Appetizers and mains include Turkish Gozleme, Moroccan Lemon Olive Chicken, Pastilla, Snapper Tripoli; and exotic desserts range from Gold Souk, Chef’s special treat – Jannat- E – Edan, Honeymoon, Baklava. There are mouth-watering Sheikh & Shakes like Turkish Kale with BOP, Greek Goddess, Reyhan, and Arabic Date Palm Shake, among others.

The bar offers special cocktails like Turkish Madness, Drunken Marshmallow Kebab, Mango Chilli Rum Punch, Old Fashioned, and Gin-itos including Blue Breeze, Pollinated, Kale & Arugula Ginito.

Speaking at the launch, Arjun Raj Kher, brand head – Bayroute, said, “Bayroute has been a dream come true. From ideation and execution to the final impact it has had on gourmands, our team has envisioned this place brick by brick. Mumbai lacked a genuine Middle Eastern fine dine that went beyond hummus and falafels. People here are well travelled and it was time they got the true blue Middle Eastern cuisine in their city. The runaway success of our outlets has been heart-warming. This is our fourth outlet in just a year’s time. We are sure our new BKC outlet will be showered with as much love as our other ones, and hopefully, we keep spreading our wings deeper into the city.”