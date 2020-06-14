Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Barley is the new plant-based milk that sets new standards for taste, nutrition and sustainability
Latest Updates

Barley is the new plant-based milk that sets new standards for taste, nutrition and sustainability

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

US-based Take Two Foods is tackling the problem of the 8+ billion pounds of spent grain that go to waste annually

Take Two Foods is proud to announce the launch of the world’s first Barleymilk into grocery stores, coffee shops, and cafes across the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles. Take Two Barleymilk broke onto the plant-based milk scene in March 2020 with four delicious and nourishing flavours – Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Chef’s Blend – and is now available at over 25 locations in the USA and online, shipping to customers nationwide.

Take Two Barleymilk raises the bar for what plant-based milk can and should bring to the table, adhering to the highest standards when it comes to taste, nutrition, and sustainability. The Barleymilk boasts flavour and performance comparable to dairy milk and is crafted with the highest-quality ingredients. It contains complete protein, fiber, calcium, and good fats, and it has 50 per cent less sugar than other flavoured plant-based milks.

Why barley? Barley is an ancient grain and a superfood with countless health benefits. Rejuvenated barley comes from spent grain, the byproduct of the beer brewing process. Billions of pounds of spent grain are produced each year by the global beer industry. Instead of going to waste or being used to feed livestock, this grain can be upcycled into a powerhouse, nutrient-rich plant-based protein: rejuvenated barley. Take Two uses the rejuvenated barley in their Barleymilk, for less waste and a healthier planet.

“Our commitment is to craft the world’s most remarkable plant-based foods made with the highest-quality ingredients, while championing the planet’s resources. Food that tastes amazing and truly nourishes, without the environmental impact,” said Sarah Pool, co-founder & CEO, Take Two Foods.

Take Two Barleymilk’s creamy, smooth, and rich finish is perfect for crafting barista-quality beverages, using in savoury and sweet recipes, and drinking by the glassful. Matt Olsofsky, co-founder & COO, adds, “We wanted to bring back the joy and nostalgia of drinking a glass of milk. Our Barleymilk does just that.”

Take Two Foods is a plant-based food and beverage company committed to creating second chances for our health and the planet.

Share

Related posts

GTDC associates with Botanical Society of Goa for Konkan Fruit Fest

Mohit Rathod

Le Méridien launches ‘Inspiration Brewed Here’ campaign

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Mad Over Donuts opens 10th Delhi store

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image