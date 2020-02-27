Bar Bank launches in Powai

Read Article

Bar Bank has launched in Powai. It is the brainchild of Mihir Desai and Amit Singh of Corum Hospitality who launched and run The Bar Stock Exchange outlets across the country. Spread across 55,000 sq ft, Bar Bank Powai has uniquely designed food trucks that will boast of a wide range of cuisines for the consumer to choose from, leaving them spoilt for choice. Each of the food trucks is curated in such a way that no cuisine is duplicated and offers a memorable experience.

Bar Bank Powai will consist of food trucks of prominent brands like China Box, Sassy Spiked, L’ Dorado, Masala Route, Mexican Express, Dim sum Wala, Paleteria, Waffle House, Dirty Buns to name a few. Each of these food trucks will offer the customers a wide range of dishes to indulge in best suit the palate of the consumers.

The interiors of the space are designed by Shabnam Gupta who has designed the interiors of many restaurants like The Bar Stock Exchange, The Tanjore Tiffin Room, etc., to name a few. The seating arrangement ranges from quirky cubicles, swings to high bar chairs which give the place a very vibrant look and feel.

Bar Bank Powai functions on a similar concept as The Bar Stock Exchange with huge screens all around which keeps showing you the rise and fall in the price of drinks. The concept helps you have a great time while not burning a deep hole in your pocket. Being an Al Fresco area one can enjoy the pleasant evening breeze over a drink paired with scrumptious food. The resident in-house DJ plays some great music which furthermore adds to the vibe and makes for a great time.

The idea behind Bar Bank Powai is to allow people to savor different cuisines and drinks in a common space with great music and even better ambiance. Bar Bank Powai will also be offering a platform for home chefs to come and set up stalls. This will thus give them a platform to showcase their talent and product at the same time. Home chefs will be given a food truck to showcase their food for 15 days post which another home chef with a different cuisine will replace it thus giving an equal opportunity and platform to all home chefs.

The 55,000 sq ft premises will also have prominent restaurants like The Bar Stock Exchange Powai, Foo and Kofuku in its vicinity. Bar Bank Powai promises to give consumers a unique experience in the city.