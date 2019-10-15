Ballentine’s to host Mumbai’s maiden Ballantine’s Bar Takeover event

In a gracious and sumptuous event, ‘The Little Easy’, the popular bar and restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai will be experiencing a grand takeover by Ballantine’s, the cult range of blended premium scotch whisky on October 16, 2019. This will be Mumbai’s first-ever Ballantine’s Bar Takeover under the able mentorship of Lewis Anderson, brand ambassador of Ballantine’s- North and West of India. The event will see the celebrations in a gala evening of cocktails by Anderson himself, where he will be showcasing the finest of Ballantine’s blends and Ballantine’s 12YO infused delights.

Presenting the finest whiskies, flavoured in fingerprint malts, Ballantine’s, famously known as the ‘spirit of the gods’, roots in its signature of empowering people to believe in themselves since ages. Lewis, the Ballantine’s Ambassador is carrying forward this legacy, in truest of its essence.

An engineer turned hospitality professional by his sheer love for whisky that grew into him from his days of residing in Scotland, Anderson is now based in Gurgaon and has an extensive experience in whisky. With over a decade in the hospitality industry, he has managed bars worldwide, hosting visitors from all around the globe and has been earning appreciations for the whisky masterclasses he created.

The Mumbai edition of The Little Easy, the restobar that charms its guests in Prohibition-era themed cocktails, matching settings and lip-smacking food is all set for the Ballantine’s takeover to bring its signature style statement and get weaved into its flavours. The evening show of 16th is ready for the blending to unfold in all grace and taste of Ballantine’s finest cocktails of the likes of Apple Pop, Orient Refresh, Maple Fashioned, Ballantine’s Zest and more. The bell rings at 8pm, sharp!