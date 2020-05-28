Bala Sarda: The absence of a home-grown brand has made the tea industry to be dependent on bulk exports to foreign brands

Read Article

When Bala Sarda started Vahdam Teas, his vision was to change the tea supply chain in India by eliminating the middlemen and auctioneers so that the farmer gets a fair price. In an exclusive interview with Express Food & Hospitality, Sarda describes his tale of tea and his insights on how the Covid-19 pandemic has created havoc with the new tea season

What inspired you to start Vahdam Teas? Meaning of Vahdam?

With a lineage of over 85 years, I am the fourth generation in my family to run a tea business here in India. However, it is only when I joined my family’s bulk tea export business, I noticed that most of the tea being sold across the world passes through multiple middlemen before reaching consumers. And by then, most of the PRIME freshness and ﬂavour of the tea is lost.

Additionally, even though globally acclaimed tea brands continue to grow signiﬁcantly every year, millions of tea growers back here in India are still plagued with problems like low wages, poor education and an uncertain future. Yes, even though India grows some of the ﬁnest teas in the world (25-30 per cent of the world’s production), the absence of a home-grown brand has made the tea industry to be dependent on bulk exports to foreign brands.

To initiate a journey, to solve these problems, is when I decided to launch Vahdam, a home-grown Indian tea and superfood brand for the world.

Vahdam is the reverse anagram of my father’s first name, Madhav.

Tell us about your novel approach to the traditional supply chain in teas?

Vahdam is trying to disrupt the 200-year-old global tea supply chain. By leveraging technology and cutting out unnecessary middlemen, Vahdam delivers India’s finest teas and Superfoods to the world, under a proud home-grown label. All Vahdam teas and Superfoods are procured directly from plantations and farmers within days of harvest, packaged garden fresh at our BRC certified state-of-the-art facility in India and shipped directly to our fulﬁllment centres in various parts of the world.

By eliminating all unnecessary middlemen, we are not only able to make available garden fresh, high-quality teas to consumers across the globe, but are also able to retain all earnings in the region where these divine teas are grown and nurtured by millions of growers with immense love, care, and passion. A process which ultimately helps every farmer get a better price for their produce.

Which tea estates do you source from? Is there a contractual agreement? If so, how is quality maintained?

Vahdam Teas are sourced and procured from over 100 estates across tea producing regions of India including Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiris, Kangra amongst others.

Do you have any packaging facility? Capacity?

Yes, we have a BRC certified state-of-the-art facility in India. The teas are procured, cleaned, sorted, blended and packaged here at source and shipped to our fulfilment partners across the world.

Which hotel brands source your teas? Is there a marketing strategy to tap the HoReCa sector?

As of now, we are supplying our teas to only a few exclusive hotels.

Your insights on COVID-19 impact on the tea industry?

Tea workers are forced to live hand-to-mouth under normal circumstances and as of this economic crisis, the tea industry is particularly in a fragile position.

With strict lockdown in place and all activities crippled, millions of tea estate farmers and owners in India are facing tremendous hardships due to the failing crop, low cash flow and zero revenue. For the tea industry which is the largest employer of organised labour, the lockdown could not have come at a worse time. In tea gardens across India, plucking had just about started for the first pick of the season i.e Spring/ First Flush, when operations had to be suspended abruptly. The lockdown in the wake of Covid-19, at the onset of the new season, has dealt a big blow to production of tea in Assam and West Bengal which is estimated to have declined by 65 per cent for the period of March and April and by 50 per cent during May according to reports.

Any special teas for the Covid-19 period?

Tea is naturally healthy and helps you develop longterm immunity, amongst multiple life-enhancing properties.

Vahdam specifically offers a collection of organic ‘Turmeric’ powdered wellness teas and elixirs. In addition we also have a wide range of green teas and herbal teas on offer.

Future footprint/ vision for Vahdam Teas?

We dream to build India’s most recognised consumer brand in global markets with a social cognisance.