AxisRooms bags Asia’s leading hotel booking solutions provider award at WTA 2019

AxisRooms, India’s leading global distribution system technology provider, for travel-related services in the hospitality industry, has bagged the World Travel Awards 2019 for ‘Asia’s Leading Hotel Booking Solutions Provider’. The company was awarded with the prize for the recognition of top-rating in the booking segment. AxisRooms provides products for the hospitality industry in one suite from channel manager, booking engine, central reservation system, rate shopper, revenue management system, vacation rental.

Anil Kumar Prasanna, CEO for AxisRooms said, “We are the only Indian Hotel technology company which has been continuously working with a commitment to increase bandwidth & provide hotel booking solutions in Asia. World Travel Awards has helped us in increasing the visibility of our internal feedback processes which has made it easier for hoteliers to learn about our services. We are able to ensure seamless communication between our hotel partners and their guests.”

In 1993, World Travel Awards was established to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, it covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region. WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

AxisRooms has been awarded the best in this category for four consecutive years, i.e., 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019.