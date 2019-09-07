AxisRooms achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA

AxisRooms, a leading provider of hospitality industry products and Gold level member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN) has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of AxisRooms Knights Templar with Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5.5. Furthermore, AxisRooms Knights Templar is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace for Oracle Hospitality Cloud customers.

To achieve Oracle Validated Integration, Oracle partners are required to meet a stringent set of requirements to ensure solutions successfully and reliably meet the needs and priorities of the customers. By delivering prices informed by demand, season, day of week, competition and more, AxisRooms Knights Templar provides optimal rates around the clock.

”Achieving Oracle Validated Integration gives our customers confidence that the integration between AxisRooms Knights Templar and Oracle Hospitality OPERA 5.5 is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, VP, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development and Marketing, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review and test process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering,” added Hicks.

Oracle Hospitality Cloud customers can also locate AxisRooms Knights Templar on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace. The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and software as a service (SaaS).

“We are happy to integrate with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud. This integration will empower both companies. AxisRooms participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace and recent Oracle Validated Integration further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of seamless integration. We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals,” said Anil Kumar Prasanna, CEO, AxisRooms.

AxisRooms provides products for the hospitality industry in one suite from Channel Manager, Booking Engine, Central Reservation System, Rate Shopper, Revenue Management System, Vacation Rental.