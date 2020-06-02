Avani Hotels launches 12 Experiential Gift Guide with extra bonus

Read Article

As the world slowly reopens, Avani Hotels & Resorts makes it easier to make the gift of travel and experiences with the launch of Avani Gift Cards collection. Redeemable at any of the 32 Avani hotels and resorts around the world, the gift cards can be used to purchase overnight stays, cultural discovery journeys curated by Avani experts or indulgent spa and dining experiences.

Travellers who make the purchase before 28 June 2020 will receive a 30 per cent bonus credit applied to their gift cards – a limited-time offer that allows you to make the most of your stay with Avani Hotels.

Ranging from US$ 50 to US$ 5,000, the cards can be redeemed within 12 months from the date of purchase.

The Avani experiencesinclude:

See the unknown side of Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River with Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel. Delve deep into the hidden alleys, marvel at eye-catching street art and rub shoulders with the locals at out-of-the-way coffee shops – courtesy of Bangkok’s culture-makers who share their favourite hidden spots with Avani guests. Escape to the über-modern Avani+ Hua Hin Resort in Thailand and spend your days dipping in and out of the pristine sea and multiple swimming pools. Fall for the old-world charms of the resort town of Hua Hin with its vintage villas, promenades and elegant public buildings. Chic and stylish Avani+ Samui Resort in Thailand is a tropical playground of adventure and tranquillity. On land, go jungle trekking to uncover virgin rainforest and island temples or explore the countryside on a stylish Scomadi scooter. At sea, island-hopping, deep-sea fishing and snorkelling await. Nestled in a serene bay next to a quaint fishing village, Avani Quy Nhon Resort is a gourmand’s paradise with fresh seafood competing with flavourful central Vietnam’s cuisine for your attention. Make the sea your playground on a snorkelling, fishing and kayaking adventure. Cruise for some culture or the catch of the day. Embrace the local way of living at the buzzing seaside town of Busan, South Korea. Avani Central Busan Hotel invites guests to sidestep the established sights and zoom in on the cultural, artistic and culinary gems that Busan visitors rarely see: from photogenic backstreet alleys and humble community eateries to trendy cafés with a penchant for nostalgia. Among Bali’s many excellent dining and evening hotspots Seminyak stands out for its natural beauty and sophistication. In keeping with the theme, Avani Seminyak Bali Resort focuses on delivering world-class dining experiences (including daily cooking classes), as well as weaving local culture into resort activities. Overlooking the emerald slopes of Mount Phousi, Avani+ Luang Prabang Hotel in Laos is a heritage hideaway situated within a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A short walk away is the Mekong River with its alfresco cafés and restaurants and dozens of heritage temples waiting to be explored. One of Siem Reap’s most illustrious hotels, the newly-renovated FCC Angkor by Avani channels a retro tropical modernist vibe, with stylish rooms that look onto a tranquil courtyard with a greenery-ringed swimming pool. Right in the heart of everything, the resort offers easy access to Siem Reap’s attractions, including the ancient temples of Angkor Wat. Wrapped by water on three sides, Avani Kalutara Resort marries tropical island jungle life with colonial charm and sophisticated style. Resort’s stunning new look makes the most of the scenery and the Indian Ocean and the Kalu River views. From outdoor cinema and water sports to private dining and indulgent spa journeys, this upscale Sri Lankan retreat has it all. Set high amongst the city scape, Avani Central Melbourne Central Residences is the perfect location to take in this buzzing, cutting edge city full of arts and culture. Just minutes away from Bourke Street Mall, the iconic Queen Victoria Markets and central to RMIT and the University of Melbourne, it’s the perfect destination to enjoy the city’s coffee, fashion and cuisine. Avani Avenida Liberdade Lisbon Hotel aims to appeal to millennials with its vibrant atmosphere, creative cocktails and signature dishes from Olivier Avenida Restaurant, one of Lisbon’s best chefs. An epitome of understated luxury, the property boasts a central location that works for leisure and business travellers alike. Stay in style in Zambia’s Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park for close encounters with Zambia’s amazing wildlife and incredible views of Victoria Falls. A five-minute walk from Avani Victoria Falls Resort the magnificent Victoria Falls unfold it their majestic beauty. Witness the might of one of nature’s greatest treasures with a helicopter tour or a microlight flight.