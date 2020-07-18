Avani Hotels joins hands with Thai govt to launch the ‘Let’s Travel Together’ campaign

Read Article

Avani Hotels has joined hands with the Thai Government to launch ‘Rao Thiew Duay Kan’ or ‘Let’s Travel Together’ campaign. Applicable to all travel bookings made by Thai nationals from now until October 2020, the campaign offers Thai citizens up to a 40 per cent rebate up to 3000 THB per room per night on hotel stays. All eight Avani properties in Thailand are participating in the initiative and can be booked directly on the Pao Tung App, the Thai Government’s mobile travel application. The campaign is also valid for special Thai resident rate deal, that offers extra savings or attractive package. For more details and to register, Thai travellers can visit avanihotels.com/travel-together.

Avani properties in Thailand have implemented a new enhanced safety and hygiene programme – AvaniSHIELD – to ensure the protection of travellers and team members. Every Avani property in Thailand has also received safety certification from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, following strict hygiene guidelines.

Royal Seaside Town of Hua Hin

Most travellers to Hua Hin usually come for the excellent beach. But there’s more than meets the eye at this royal seaside town made popular by King of Thailand Rama VII. Hard as it is to leave the comfort of the private pool villas at Avani Hua Hin Resort, to know a destination truly, one must step into the great outdoors. Scomadi, a popular British scooter, makes exploring the countryside on two wheels a breeze with plenty of photo opportunities and sightseeing along the way, including stops at the Royal Train Station and the Hua Hin Art Village.

Koh Samui Bliss

Avani Samui Resort is offering the most charming way to experience the quiet side of the island. As a private gondola whisks you off to Koh Tan or Koh Matsum island, an environmentally-friendly picnic is laid out on the sun-kissed beach.

Countryside Idyll in Pattaya

One of Thailand’s most popular seaside destinations, Pattaya is renowned for its party scene and nightlife. But venture further afield and you will find pristine natural reserves teeming with mesmerizing wildlife, iconic cultural sites and adventure in the wild for the entire family. Avani Pattaya Resort offers easy access to the area’s many sights.

Krabi on Thai Long-Tail Boat

Perched on a cliff in the scenic resort town of Ao Nang, the Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort sits just metres away from the surf. With majestic views of towering limestone cliffs and the shimmering Andaman Sea, the resort is popular with nature-lovers who flock here to explore the caves, waterfalls and islands dotting the bay.

The Charms of Northerneastern Thailand

A great base from where to explore Northern Thailand, the city of Khon Kaen offers a host of nature- and culture-centric adventures such hiking up the limestone cliffs of the Phu Wiang National Park where dinosaur fossils were discovered, getting a taste of local life with an organic farming workshop, or touring the stunning temple of Wat Thung Setthi with its contrasting gold and blue accents. In the Avani Khon Kaen Hotel’s backyard, guests will find a good mix of shopping and entertainment options.

A city escape above the Chao Phraya River

Home to one of the best infinity pools in the world, as voted by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler magazine, Avani Riverside Bangkok Hotel offers unrivalled views of Bangkok and the legendary Chao Phraya River from any room category.

A chic downtown staycation

For a Bangkok staycation right in the heart of the city, Avani Atrium Bangkok Hotel invites traveller to also try the renowned Benihana restaurant, and a late check-out until 3 PM giving guests more time to enjoy hotel amenities and to explore the buzzing downtown neighbourhoods.

A relaxing city break in Sukhumvit

At Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok Hotel the setting is perfect for a laidback staycation. With plenty of dining options, as well as world-class shopping and entertainment await at the nearby shopping mall, with hotel concierge team on hand to assist with shopping inquires and private appointments.