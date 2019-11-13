Avani Hotels and Resorts expands in Australia, opens two new residences

Avani Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion plans in Australia with the opening of two new residence-style properties. Guests to the newly built Avani Melbourne Box Hill Residences and Avani Adelaide Residences can enjoy signature Avani hospitality while visiting the business and cultural hubs of Melbourne and Adelaide.

Avani Melbourne Box Hill Residences in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Box Hill features 75 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites with chef-style kitchens, deluxe bath amenities and upscale-hotel facilities, including a heated rooftop infinity pool, spa, and an on-site gym and sauna. Located just outside Melbourne’s city centre, which is renowned for its culinary, sporting and cultural scenes, it allows easy access to all points in the city and to the airport, making it the ideal base for business and leisure travellers. An expansive rooftop entertaining space with an outdoor BBQ and fire-pit, as well as a full open-plan kitchen with extensive dining and lounge spaces, provide perfect venues for private parties with stunning views of the Melbourne skyline, Dandenong Ranges, and Box Hill Gardens.

Avani Adelaide Residences has an amazing central Franklin Street location within Australia’s cosmopolitan coastal capital, close to Rundle Mall shopping and cafes, Adelaide Central Markets, the Art Gallery of South Australia, and the South Australia Museum. The 76 beautifully appointed studios and one-, two- and three-bedroomed suites all have fully equipped kitchens and laundry facilities, as well as access to the hotel’s heated pool, cinema, library, and AvaniFit gym with steam room and sauna. Not to mention a state-of-the-art golf simulator and an elegant rooftop terrace lounge and outdoor barbecue area.

Both properties fully embrace the Avani commitment to welcoming travellers both big and small with fully equipped residences that also include personal touches such as yoga mats and pool towels, bathroom amenities including hair straighteners and for the little travellers free colouring kits, high-chairs, baby cots a full range of movies available.

Javier Pardo, VP – Operations, Avani Hotels & Resorts, said, “We want to make sure that travellers can count on our signature Avani service and style for an amazing travel experience at our residences. Explorers, business travellers, families – they can all find every convenience they need while having an outstanding time – whether it is for a few days or for a longer stay.”

Avani currently operates 29 hotels and resorts in 17 countries. The brand recently debuted in Cambodia and Republic of Korea. Avani has 19 new hotels in the pipeline, including upcoming properties in Thailand, the UAE, and Myanmar.