Authentic flavours of Thai Pavilion make its way to Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives

Thai Pavilion is all set to bring to you Taj’s most exotic cuisine at the exquisite Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Maldives for twelve days starting August 6 through August 17, 2019. Standing tall for the last 25 years, Thai Pavilion was introduced after intensive cuisine and culture study in the ’90s. It was the first Thai restaurant that opened in India and has been the talk of the town since the last two and a half decades. With delectable cuisine and a story that deserves to be showcased, it is all set to nestle itself in the middle of one of the largest natural lagoons in the world to serve a royal cuisine for you.

Detail, balance and variety – a known dictum of the Thai Cuisine will come to life, where textures, hues and aromas will become the paramount of their choicest creations. You will be spoiled for choice, as Chef Sheroy Kermani along with the prestigious team at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa will work together to bring in a number of Thai delicacies for an unforgettable dining experience. He shares, “Our culinary offerings at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa have been known far and wide with the diversity of our visiting guests. To further enhance this awareness, there could be no better platform other than the acclaimed Thai Pavilion of Mumbai, India to come to our shores for the very first time and bring some of the most amazing Thai food that Maldives have to offer. The best of ingredients have been flown directly from Thailand specially for this pop up to ensure that our guests savor some of the finest and authentic royal Thai cuisine at our over water restaurant Deep End.”

Enjoy an excellent pairing of food including appetisers and soups such as Crispy soft-shell crab with pomelo salad, Tempura prawns with tamarind sauce, Raw mango and water chestnut salad to Spinach and sweet corn soup. For seafood and meat lovers, there are delicacies such as Lobster with pepper garlic, Crispy fried fish with tangy sauce and Thai herbs, Classic Thai style roast duck on a bed of spinach, Stir fried pork with chilli garlic & holy basil and Crab meat in roast curry paste. From the Pepper and tamarind fried edamame, Potatoes flavoured with ginger, Peppers & mushroom in light soy to Palm hearts with cashew nuts, vegetarians have a whole array of flavor-packed varieties.

Regional, ethnic-migrant and fusion styles of cooking combine to create a variety of exciting and complex flavours that appeal even to the serious gourmand. The stars of the menu are the signature combinations of rice and noodles including Stir fried egg noodles, Flat rice noodles and spicy fried rice with roast curry to pair with delicious curries such as Thai red curry, Thai green curry, Thai yellow curry and a unique style of southern Thai Curry with their extraordinary complex balance of flavours that lie underneath.

For those looking for nothing less than perfection, there’s the set menu with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Indulge in a non-vegetarian meal including Grilled chicken supreme with peanut sauce, Spicy prawns’ soup flavoured with lemon grass and birds eye chillies,Lamb shank with basil and chilli and Thai red curry with an option of prawns or chicken. Vegetarian meal includes Corn cakes flavoured with red curry paste & Thai herbs, Spinach & sweet corn soup, Palm hearts with cashew nuts and Thai green curry with vegetables. Don’t miss the delicious, inventive desserts such as Diced water chestnut with coconut cream, Warm Toffee pudding, Lemon grass crème brulee, Macaroon flavored soft centered chocolate dollops, Exotic cut fruit platter and Trio of gourmet ice-creams & sorbets to end the meal on a sweet note.

Indulge in the delectable cuisine in a beautiful setting that will radiate romance with partially alfresco seating, candle lit tables, an almost continuous gentle sea breeze and a permanent soundtrack of placid waves.