Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts relaunches Vittaveli Resort as Ozen Reserve Vittaveli

Read Article

The Vittaveli Resort has been recently relaunched Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts as Ozen Reserve Vittaveli in South Male Atoll, Maldives; establishing the hospitality company’s uber-luxe brand – The Ozen Collection.

Following the success of Ozen Maadhoo since 2016, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts continue their expansion of the Ozen brand with the addition of Vittaveli resort and to relaunch an exciting new concept – Ozen Reserve Vittaveli.

Salil Panigrahi, founder & MD, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are honoured to be chosen to manage Vittaveli. The addition of this resort to The Ozen Collection by Atmosphere will be a brand extension of our dreams into reality, offering rustic luxury blending with the Maldivian nature of the sun, sand and swaying palms. Ozen Reserve Vittaveli will be launched as a luxury lifestyle resort immersed in an exotic Indian Ocean hospitality.”

The resort offers grand spaces, access to sun-kissed ocean fronts and gourmet dine-by-design experiences. Each of the 89 villas and suites will offer guests absolute seclusion, with a private swimming pool and direct beach or lagoon access. The jewel of the crown “Royal Reserve” will offer 3,500 sq m of luxury and elegant living for a blissfully immersive stay. To complete the exotic holiday experience, guests can set off for private adventures on the resort’s 85-foot, MY Vittaveli Yacht.