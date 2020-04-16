Ashwin Jain: Instapizza is our effort to put our young, Indian stamp on pizza!

Read Article

Instapizza. a homegrown pizza brand, was founded by New York-born and bred Ashwin Jain, out of his undying love for pizza and a clear vision to adapt this international food to the Indian palate. In an exclusive interaction, he elucidates on the brand’s achievements and how the pandemic will impact the food service business.

With international pizza brands already in India, what inspired you to start an Indian pizza brand?

While pizza may be an “imported” food category, it has become such an important part of the lives of so many Indian consumers that it has taken on its own, unique local twist. With Instapizza, we have created a homegrown brand that comes with distinctly Indian values, personality, and flavours.

There’s so much creativity in our country, and so much that we as young Indians have to express. And isn’t it time that a brand was able to do that effectively in a pizza category that we all love so much?

To us, it’s all about picking up on our country’s traditions, values, diversity, and uniqueness – and expressing these wonderful facets through pizza and personality.

Many countries and cities have their own very specific takes on pizza – from the original Neapolitan pizza to New York Style, Chicago Style, and even South Korean specialities. Instapizza is our effort to put our young, Indian stamp on pizza!

Especially with the looming impact of COVID on the economy, we want to provide delicious, joyful pizzas at exceptional value for money to our consumers in a way that only a brand that is created by Indians for Indians can do.

What were the initial challenges in disrupting the market?

The initial challenges were much the same as any other startup faces – just getting the attention of consumers in a highly competitive market. We did that by being creative with our product and marketing, and found that our voice and products resonated with our consumers.

Of course, there were so many other challenges in setting up a business in the F&B space with no background in the industry – everything was new to us: from supply chain to recipes and innovation, to hiring and technology. However, I think this worked to our advantage as it gave us the opportunity to really take a “blank canvas” approach to what we wanted our company, brand and products to stand for.

Your take on COVID-19 and its impact on food service businesses? Will contactless delivery be the norm of the future?

It’s too early to say exactly what might happen. It seems that there will have to be fundamental shifts in standards of hygiene, preparation, and delivery (which, yes, includes contactless delivery). There may also be reluctance on part of consumers to return immediately to the dine-in establishments that they used to love and frequent prior to the onset of COVID.

It is, therefore, our responsibility as participants in the food delivery market that we work hard and very creatively to deliver moments of joy to consumers in their homes. It is an exceptionally human and soul-filling activity to enjoy good food and company, and while the world struggles through the ramifications of COVID, we hope to keep providing that to our customers.

How long will the industry take to regain normalcy?

I really can’t say – it depends on a host of factors that are simply too large for me to fully comprehend: the evolution of the virus itself, the macro- and micro-economic ramifications of extended lockdowns and curtailed movements, even the psychology of consumers.

However, I am an optimist at my very core. I believe in the power of the human will and human spirit. Sharing food is such a core part of the human experience that there will always be an industry that services that need. Surely we will have to be far more adaptive, creative, and cognisant of value for money – but the industry will not only survive but thrive in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 on your supply chain?

So far, our suppliers have been working extremely hard to make sure that we are able to get the materials we need to run our business. We are extremely grateful to them and all of the other people involved in the supply chain (logistics partners, distributors, packaging vendors) that they are braving this scary world to help us continue to stay in business.

Your future expansions into other cities in India? Has COVID-19 pushed back these expansions?

We had just started our expansion by opening three outlets in Jalandhar in November, 2019. We had plans to open a further 25 outlets by June 2020 in parts of the NCR and in Punjab. Of course, all of these plans are on hold for the time being.

We still firmly believe in our ability to grow the Instapizza brand – but for now are solely focused on the health and safety of our employees and our consumers, and on taking care of the team members who already work with us.

Your message to SMEs in the Food Delivery space in these challenging times?

In the grand scheme of things, Instapizza is a small brand – and like every other business in the country, we have seen a dramatic adverse impact on our business as a result of the spread of Covid-19.

However, we are still in the relatively fortunate position of being able to operate our business – though four out of 14 stores are shut, and sales at the stores that are open are down 40-50 per cent. We are bleeding, but we are alive, and we are positive about the future.

This is a call to action to my peers – owners of small and medium size food delivery businesses. It is a message of hope that, alongside private citizens, the government, and large businesses, small companies like ours can make significant and positive impacts on our local communities and the wider relief effort.

The first, and to my mind, most important contribution we can make is to leverage the infrastructure we have available to us to feed the underserved and underprivileged in our local communities. It is a sad fact that no matter where one is in the NCR, within a two km radius, there will be scores of people who are finding it exceedingly difficult to access food. On the flip side, our businesses have infrastructure in the form of dedicated teams, operational kitchens, and functioning supply chains. At Instapizza, we are harnessing these and dedicating two hours per day (out of 10 hours of operations) to preparing and distributing food.

Our teams prepare around 100 meals per outlet in an hour, and then spend an hour distributing that food to either slums or construction sites in the vicinity of these outlets. That means that with our 10 outlets, we are able to get 1000 meals out per day. It may not be much in the larger picture, but if we ALL band together and do this, we can truly make a very large impact. Thousands of business owners in our space of food delivery can come together and multiply the impact – I sincerely hope that we can all help fight off dire consequences on those with the least in the way of resources with our combined efforts.

The second thing we are doing is that we are using our supply chain to acquire raw materials like pulses and grains, and donating these raw materials to organisations such as the Red Cross for large scale production and distribution of food. We are doing this every three days and to the best of our financial ability.

The third aspect of our work is our preexisting relationship with Akshaya Patra, whereby we donate part of the proceeds of every single order to the NGO. These funds were previously used to contribute towards the nationwide Mid-Day Meals programme. Today, Akshaya Patra has done a fantastic job of mobilising their resources to reorient themselves towards getting food to those who need it the most.

In these three ways – direct food preparation and distribution, donation of raw material and supplies, and donation of financial resources to a highly trustworthy NGO, we are trying our best to make a positive impact with whatever resources we have.