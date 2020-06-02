Ascott to review lodging offerings to make them future-ready

Read Article

CapitaLand’s wholly-owned lodging business unit, The Ascott (Ascott), will review the design of its lodging products and services to ensure they are future-ready for continued growth in a post-Covid-19 landscape.

Leveraging the existing design strengths of Ascott’s serviced residences, it will redefine the guest experience to take advantage of emerging trends such as the increased popularity of working-from-home, deeper health and safety concerns, and a rapidly digitising world.

Kevin Goh, CEO, Lodging, CapitaLand Group and CEO, The Ascott, said, “Ascott’s serviced residences have remained resilient amid COVID-19. We continue to be the accommodation of choice by providing a safe haven for our guests who have placed their trust in Ascott. To cement Ascott’s position as a dominant lodging player and deliver more value for our guests and business partners, we are taking steps to ready Ascott for a post Covid-19 landscape. Ascott is reviewing every touchpoint within the living and workspaces of our apartments to tap on the work-from-home trend. We are also improving our digital solutions and looking at leveraging smarter technologies to provide value and safety to our guests.”

As global and domestic travel restrictions ease, the group has launched ‘Ascott Cares’ across our properties, to reassure guests and staff of the stringent cleanliness and hygiene measures in place, as we prepare to welcome new and returning guests home.

Vincent Miccolis, regional GM – Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India, Ascott said, “As we all adapt to the ‘New Normal’ in the post-COVID era, our top priority is the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We have implemented stringent hygiene and sanitisation practices across apartments, lobbies and public utilities in our operational properties in India. We have tailor-made robust training programmes for frontline and managerial staff focussing on protocols to be followed, updates on local regulations and swift and appropriate responses to adapt to the new norm. We are also expanding on the tech platform and digitizing our services in order to be future-ready and sustainable. Ascott has always been a trusted brand and we look forward to the same momentum, assuring our long and short stay guests of a care-free and safe haven when they come home to Ascott.”

Redesigning Ascott’s serviced residences to tap on new trends Currently, Ascott’s spacious serviced apartments are already well-suited for guests who choose to stay indoors for extended periods of time. The separate living, working and dining areas offer ample space for guests to unwind, exercise, work or have their meals within the apartment. Guests can also make use of the fully equipped kitchen and refrigerator within the apartment if they do not want to order meal delivery. With high-speed Wi-Fi, guests can stay in touch with their loved ones or attend and host online meetings with their colleagues.

To tap on the work-from-home trend, Ascott is looking at upgrading its design to create a more productive workspace within the serviced apartment. Improvements to the overall ergonomics of the workspace may include better task lighting, better use of space and appropriate wall features suited for videoconferencing or webcasting.

Digital solutions and technologies may also be further deployed to provide convenience, value and safety to guests. The use of sensors at Ascott properties can offer better safety through thermal scanning or to track footfall and crowds to facilitate better safe distancing measures, as well as smarter room energy and water management.

Ascott will increase the adoption of mobile technology including the launch of a new mobile app later this year. A one-stop service, the app will offer guests contactless services such as contactless entry to their apartments, payments, check-in and check-out. It can also provide seamless in-room service and smart controls, management of Ascott Star Rewards loyalty points or redemption of special flash deals.

‘Ascott Cares’ – A commitment to cleanliness to reassure guests and staff Ascott will deliver stringent hygiene and cleanliness standards as well as safe distancing through its newly launched ‘Ascott Cares’ commitment, to continue providing safe homes for its guests, and a safe working environment for its staff. ‘Ascott Cares’ covers nine commitments to enhance Ascott’s existing cleanliness protocols: The Staff’s Work Environment; Guest Safety; Physical Distancing; Housekeeping; Apartments & Rooms; Food & Beverage; Shared Facilities; Contactless & Paperless; Our Vendors