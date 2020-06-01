Asahi Breweries Europe Group selects GEP SMART procurement software

Read Article

GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Asahi Breweries Europe Group – a part of Asahi Group Holdings, the Japan-based global beer, spirits, soft drinks and food company – selected, rolled out and has started using GEP SMART, the industry’s leading procurement software platform.

To meet the ambitious implementation timeline, a combined team of Asahi and GEP employees worked together, and remotely under the restrictions of the Covid-19 lockdown, to go live with the source-to-contract function, successfully completing the project’s first phase.

Asahi Breweries Europe Group chose GEP SMART to manage its complex source-to-order processes, including contracting, ordering and supplier management functions. This includes a full range of functions, including savings tracking, sourcing, catalog management, contract and supplier management, as well as requisition to order.

“We selected GEP SMART because it is intuitive and easy to use. It provides us with quick insights into our spend, and supports end-to-end process transparency and compliance,” said Tomas Veit, head of procurement, Asahi Breweries Europe Group.

“We’re very proud to support Asahi’s procurement and supply team for implementing GEP SMART enterprise platform very efficiently while working remotely, and we look forward to helping them transform their strategic sourcing and procurement functions to support future growth,” stated Farzad Shafiei, director of technology services, GEP.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs, to achieve maximum ROI.

Asahi Breweries Europe Group operates 15 brewery sites in seven countries (Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Netherlands), producing 44 million hectoliters of beer annually.