Armani Hotel Milano reopens in Italy

On July 1, Armani Hotel Milano has reopened the doors of its location in Via Manzoni 31, as a sign of strong commitment to protect the health and safety of its guests and employees. With this in mind, Armani Hotel Milano will be among the first hotels in Italy to establish a partnership with the Bureau Veritas Group, a world leader Company in quality, health, environment and social responsibility services.

The health and protection of guests and staff have always been a priority at Armani Hotel and, for this reason and in compliance with the protocol, safety standards will be even higher in order to minimise risks. Guests’ rooms will be sanitised regularly by providing the use of proven techniques and technologies in the field of disinfection of environments and materials. The management of check-in and check-out will be carried out exclusively by e-mail. These are just some examples of the precautionary measures that will be put in place.

The reopening will mark the debut of “Armani a Tavola”, a personalised proposal to pamper customers, create trust and reassure. “Armani a Tavola” is the new idea of conviviality of Armani Hotel Milano. It represents an intimate experience of taste and aesthetics, to savour the cuisine of Armani Ristorante once again, under the guidance of the executive chef Francesco Mascheroni. Armani a Tavola can be lived in two different ways. One of them foresees the use of the Presidential Suite, while the other proposes the use of own home.

Starting from July 1, for those who choose the hotel, it will be possible to book a lunch or a dinner, for a maximum number of six people, on the sixth floor, in the Presidential Suite. The chef has created three different menus for the occasion: “Sea”, “Earth” and “Vegetarian”. They are based on the ingredients that celebrate the Italian excellence. The table is embellished with Armani / Casa design and Armani / Fiori compositions and they will be offered to guests.

For those who prefer to bring the Armani style to the intimacy of their home, it will always be possible to host the chef directly at home, starting from July 1 . The available menu will be unique but customizable according to the customer’s wishes. Armani / Casa services and Armani / Fiori floral decorations will be available for the mise en place. The service is available for a maximum of 10 people.

The Armani a Tavola offer is valid for the year 2020 and an advance booking of five working days is required.