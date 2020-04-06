Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels offers nationwide support with neighbourhood services

Read Article

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPHL) is committed to working with communities and being responsive to their needs. The Park Hotels, pioneers of luxury boutique hotels in India has launched a solicitous initiative, #THEParkHeartofHope to provide a helping hand to its guests and neighbours.

The Park Bangalore, The Park Chennai, The Park Calangute Goa, The Park Baga River Goa and The Park Hyderabad are doing Neighbourhood Services for all its neighbours and especially for senior citizens. The locals can directly call these hotels for any emergencies or any pharmaceutical needs. The concierge of the hotel will help them get those. All these hotels are centrally located and anyone living within the five km radius can avail this service, available 24×7, with no additional charges. This is being purely done to help in times of crisis.

Speaking on the initiatives, Vijay Dewan, MD, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, said, “Amidst this global pandemic and the current lockdown, the senior citizens and the underprivileged are suffering the most due to lack of food supplies and essential items. We have launched a neighbourhood service initiative, #THEParkHeartOfHope across our hotels, wherein anybody especially the senior citizens can call us for any help, be it groceries, medicines or food. The team respond to the request immediately taking all safety precautions. We are also providing free food every day to the underprivileged and community warriors. At ASPHL, safety and wellbeing of our employees and associates is of utmost importance to us and we are undertaking stringent measures to help those in need.”

The below initiatives are additionally, being undertaken at each of the hotels:

Zone by The Park, Kolkata – The hotel is working with the West Bengal Government and has assigned 20 rooms on a daily basis for the health practitioner, medical staff battling the COVID-19 – outbreak. All the other hotels are also working closely with their state government and local authorities in providing rooms for medical staff, health workers and international tourist that is stranded right now in the country due to the lockdown.

The Park Bangalore – The hotel has started a Free Food Hour, for the underprivileged and the community warriors. Every day from 5pm to 6 pm, THE Park Bangalore provides all the daily wage workers, ambulance drivers, policemen, security officials, health care officials a food bag with water. This service is for anyone who is nearby the hotel and has access to come to MG Road. As currently with restrictions it is not possible to travel, the hotel is ensuring that all workers nearby the hotel use this service. On an average, we have been receiving 70 – 100 people daily.

The hotel has also identified a settlement of garbage workers near Hebbel which is off from the main area and unable to get any rations due to the lockdown. A team of volunteers are going there every day with food packets for about 150 families living there.

The Park Hyderabad – The hotel is distributing 50 packed food packets twice a week to the underprivileged, GHMC workers, Traffic police, petrol pump staff and others in need. The hotel will continue to do this activity twice a week within a radius of 5kms.

The Park Chennai – The Park Chennai is spreading hope, joy, and happiness among the unprivileged, homeless and needy in around localities of the Hotel. The hotel everyday distributes 50 hygienically packaged meals for the elderly, underprivileged and homeless in and around Nungambakkam region of Chennai. The hotel has also distributed packed meals to the Government Hospital’s doctors, nurses, paramedical teams, ward boys and Corporation, Sanitation and Police force of Chennai in honour of all the unsung heroes who are working tirelessly to serve people.

The Park Chennai also supports various NGOs and Orphanages to whom meals, clothes, toys and groceries etc are being distributed. These homes and NGOs support orphaned children, destitute, elderly etc. The two institutes that the Hotel has been supporting are ‘Asha Niwas’ that houses 60 orphaned kids and ‘Kakkum Karangal’ that houses around 80 destitute inmates. The Park Chennai is providing free packed food everyday to the inmates.

The Park Calangute Goa – As a volunteer for Goa Humanitarian Helpline, the hotel is also serving as a Helpline Service for all emergency requirements in Calangute and Arpora area. Through this helpline, the hotel offers food for labours, any pharmaceutical needs and emergency with foreigners, etc.

The support team at The Park Calangute Goa along with few other hoteliers is providing aid and support to the medical teams as well as orphanages and old age homes. The hotel has been supplying food to the medical team in their region and food to orphanages and old age homes.

The Park Baga River Goa – As a volunteer for Goa Humanitarian Helpline, the hotel is also serving as a Helpline Service for all emergency requirements in Baga and Arpora area. Through this helpline, the hotel offers food for labours, any pharmaceutical needs and emergency with foreigners, etc.

The Park Navi Mumbai – The hotel is distributing packed food to about 50 underprivileged, workers, homeless and others in need, within a radius of 5kms, once a week.