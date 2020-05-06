Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels inspires employees to stay creative

Read Article

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented chaos and alarming disruption of the global social and economic balance. This contagion has disrupted how people live, work and connect and has created a “New Normal”. As we adapt to this new normal, working and interacting remotely, it is imperative to #StayConnected.

Staying true to its culture code and values, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (ASPHL) has optimised use of technology and social media to ensure employees remain engaged and motivated. Technology has proved to be a big support in these trying times as most of the employees are on off-site and based out of their homes in Work-from-Home mode.

The employees working from home are being up-skilled with online and e-learning modules being conducted by in-house training managers, faculties from Apeejay Institute of Hospitality (AIH) as well as outsourced faculties. Apart from the in-house training modules, the employees are also encouraged to explore learning sites such as coursera.org which hosts numerous free courses on business, leadership, finance, human resources, technology and much more. The teams have set up specialized programmes to enhance skills and competencies during this time at home.

The teams have created multiple workgroups that are both cross-functional as well as a specific function based. These online groups, apart from enabling operational & transactional discussion; also serve as interactive platforms that keep the employees updated on what’s happening all around. These platforms inspire, connect and enable teams to be creatively inspiring, spontaneously joyous and daringly different.

THE Park Connect group on Facebook is another platform where the teams and the alumni are connected. It is a closed group where an interesting exchange of ideas happens and posts on various activities and initiatives across cities are shared.

For employees working in the hotel, the chairperson and MD is hosting fortnightly townhalls to keep them motivated. At ASPHL, HR teams and all HODs are checking up on their teams regularly through the phone to #StayConnected and to resolve any issues or problems. The team leaders are doing daily check-ins with the respective team members and also provide emotional support to those who need the same. The HR team is also planning to organise fun activities with different teams, like virtual Antakshri to keep them in high spirits.

Speaking on the various HR initiatives, Sujata Guin, VP – HR, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, said, “This is one of the most difficult and stressful times all across the world. As we work remotely, it can get lonely and depressing. So, all these technological advancements to be able to see teammates is comforting and positive. We are together in this and all of our efforts and initiatives are important during these difficult times to come out of this worldwide crisis- stronger than ever before.”