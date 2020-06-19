Anirban Basu: There is a great potential for Ponting’s wines if the states wind back the Covid Cess

Read Article

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting’s wine label, Ponting, will soon be available in India through companies like Beyond Wines Australia and its Indian subsidiary, Oz Exim and Trading India. In an exclusive interview, Anirban Basu, CEO and MD, Beyond Wines Australia talks about Ponting’s wine varietals, the India market and how the pandemic has impacted the industry

How has the Indian wine industry been impacted by Covid-19?

Foreign wines in India called BIO (Bottled in Origin) had significant challenges in pre-Covid era. At the point of entry in India the customs import duty for any alcoholic beverage was at 150 per cent on CIF (Content Insurance and Freight) price in the pre-Covid era. This has now gone up to 160 per cent of CIF price.

For example, if the CIF price of a bottle of wine was US$ 10, the tax on it becomes US$ 16 at point of entry. Before even a bottle is sold the cost of goods now becomes US$ 26.

The labelling also must conform to the FSSAI standards and any small mistake in labelling is highly penalised and stocks are held up for months in red tape.

Once the federal boundaries are , the states come to play. Each state defines its own label registration fee. A small variation of alcohol percentage (13.5 per cent to 14 per cent) requires a separate label registration. There is no Excise Duty on imported alcoholic beverages, but a different duty called Transport Pass is charged when stocks move from the Customs station or Customs Bonded Warehouse to Private or State Excise Bonds. This can range between 25 to 35 per cent of MRP of the product.

So finally, a US$ 10 (Rs 700) CIF priced wine will be retailed at around US$ 60 (Rs 4200) to US$ 70 (Rs 4900).

The onset of Corona has blown a double whammy on the wine industry. People who were shelling anything between Rs 1700 to Rs 4500 for a bottle of wine must now shell out an additional 30 to 70 per cent on top of MRP to cover the Covid Cess that states are levying.

This has caused a massive drop in sales in premium alcohol industry market and has hugely impacted imported spirits, beer, and wine.

Sales plummeted to near zero for us in April and May. In June now that lockdown has been slowly lifted, we are limping back into trade. But the high taxes and duties have forced consumers to move away from quality imported wine to IMFL spirits.

People have lost jobs and are uncertain about the future. Spending on alcohol or wine is the last thing on their minds.

What wine varietals does Ricky Ponting’s brand have? Do you think India is ready for discerning wine varietals?

India has indeed come of the age when it comes to wines. The discerning Indian middle class now travels a lot around the world. They know a lot about wines and are very knowledgeable. Calcutta Wine Club holds regular wine tasting sessions. The club has more than 300 members and members are a great supporter of our premium wines.

The largest wine tasting event in the history of Calcutta Wine Club was conducted in January 2020 and it was a sold-out event where we presented our Australian and French wines.

You will be surprised to know that in West Bengal there are more than 300 brands of foreign wines registered with the Excise Department. And there are more than 50 brands which are priced above Rs 2500. The highest price is above Rs 10,000.

Needless to say, there is a great potential for Ponting’s wines if the states wind back the Covid Cess.

In which regions will Ponting’s wines be distributed? Which cities?

We have supplier licence in Kolkata and West Bengal. So, it is obvious we will be doing it in West Bengal provided approvals are received. For other states we are in discussion with a few distributors. The discussions have been fruitful so far.

Who will be the target consumers for his wines?

As I mentioned before, wine has a snob value and with such a legendary cricketer’s name behind this brand, I expect everyone who has a few thousands to spare will keep these wines in their collection. Our customers are from all diasporas of the society.

In a price sensitive market like India, what will be the price at which these wines can receive favourable response?

We see the price point between Rs 3500 to Rs 4500 for these varietals. These are premium wines. I will let the wines speak for themselves.

How do you see the India market? Has the market matured?

I once heard a comedian say that what Wine to Indians is Yoga to the Western World. We do not really understand the nuances but are too scared to speak our minds. I however respectfully disagree. The market has absolutely matured and is growing at 25 to 30 per cent YoY.

As I said earlier, people know their wines. The Wine Clubs promote responsible drinking of low alcoholic beverages. A lot of women love our Talinga Park Moscato and Talinga Park Sauvignon Blanc.

I personally believe the urban woman now prefers a glass of wine than “Shandy” or G&T. Wine has a certain aura about itself. The snob value your persona gets from swirling a great Bordeaux or an Aussie Shiraz in the glass and talking about the taste and smell is something to watch for.