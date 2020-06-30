Anantara Villa Padierna Palace unveils the Ultimate Stay in Spain experience

Read Article

A tranquil oasis situated on the southern coast of Spain’s celebrated Andalucía region, Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Benahavis Marbella Resort is the ideal springboard from which to dive into Spanish history and culture. Surrounded by Andalusia’s natural beauty, the hotel is located on the fringe of Marbella amid astounding views of both the Mediterranean Sea and Sierra de la Nieves mountain range and is now ready to welcome back guests.

In celebration of re-opening, the hotel is offering an exclusive and truly Spanish experience with the launch of “The Ultimate Stay in Spain”, which includes a three-night stay in a junior suite for two, allowing for complete independence and privacy and providing all the benefits and seamless service expected of a luxury five-star resort.

“The Ultimate Stay in Spain” package at Anantara Villa Padierna Palace includes:

A three-night stay in a Junior Suite, on a B&B basis

Fully sanitised return airport limo service from Malaga Airport

A bespoke 60-minute Anantara Signature Massage based on Essential Olive Oils

Complimentary access to the Anantara Spa

Dinner at “99 Sushi”

Flamingos golf course green fee

Private flamenco lesson and a visit to a renowned flamenco club for a live performance

Traditional tapas dinner in the heart of Marbella Casco Viejo (Old town)

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace was designed by British architect Ed Gilbert in 2003, and joined the Anantara portfolio in 2019, as the brand’s first property in Spain. The hotel offers exceptional service and extraordinary experiences that showcase the best of Spanish cuisine, culture and history. A destination within its own right, the hotel features beautiful interiors, with every room individually designed and over 1,200 original artworks on display throughout. The hotel also boasts a magnificent swimming pool surrounded by beautifully manicured gardens, several restaurants and bars, three award winning golf courses, one of the largest wellness spas in Europe, a kids’ club, a private beach club, and an atmospheric Roman Amphitheatre.

Guests can feel safe in the knowledge that the hotel is in line with WHO and local health authority regulations and in addition is implementing Anantara’s “Stay With Peace of Mind” programme, which includes enhanced levels of sanitation and disinfection throughout the property, in-room hygiene kits and on-going training for staff. Anantara Villa Padierna Palace offers an abundance of space for guests to relax, ensuring no challenges with social distancing. With the new safety and hygiene measures fully in-place, guests can sit back, relax and enjoy their stay with loved ones.

The Ultimate Spanish Stay Experience starts from €2,201 for two persons sharing a twin or double room and is available to book from July 1 – December 30, 2020, subject to availability.