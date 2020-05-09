Anantara to have dedicated Guest Guardian for every property

Read Article

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, currently with a portfolio of 41 hotels across Asia, the Middle East, Indian Ocean, Africa and Europe, has announced plans to implement sweeping new health and hygiene measures to reassure travellers of a renewed focus on guest wellbeing, wherever they choose to stay.

An Health & Safety committee, including senior leadership and industry experts, has been created to oversee the development and rollout of a new programme ‘Stay with Peace of Mind’ which will build on existing health and safety regimens to implement heightened sanitisation and hygiene measures. Every Anantara property will have a dedicated ‘Guest Guardian’ responsible for internal audits based on a series of rigid brand guidelines. The guidelines are fully compliant with several expert advisories including Ecolab and Diversey, global leaders in delivering excellence in cleaning and hygiene technology. All hotels will continue to fully adhere to health and safety measures as per local government guidelines and the World Health Organisation.

As part of the new initiatives, all hotels will implement enhanced levels of sanitation and use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved disinfectants for the use against COVID-19 and other bacteria throughout all public areas, including lobbies, reception, fitness centres, pool areas and guest rooms. Enhanced hygiene measures will include the use of electrostatic spray technology, to achieve a higher level of coverage for the application of cleaners and sanitisers for surface disinfection, the availability of hand sanitisers as well as a range of specific extra measures such as disinfecting hotel key cards, to ensure guests’ health and safety throughout their stay. Building on Anantara’s existing holistic 360 approach, the guidelines will extend beyond guest areas into all back of house operations from supply chain deliveries to culinary preparation areas and housekeeping procedures.

Setting the trend for clean air spaces within the hospitality sector, Anantara is working with Siam Ocean Technology to introduce the latest in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system technology with increased efficiency and high performance air filtration. Leveraging the latest artificial intelligence and cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) technology for the most optimised environmental controls, Siam Ocean Technology offers state-of-the-art air filtration and temperature controls that silently and seamlessly provide outstanding air quality. Starting with Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort in Thailand, the highly energy-efficient ventilation systems (HVAC) will be rolled out first in Anantara properties in Thailand, then in Asia and beyond, ensuring that guests breathe the healthiest quality air, along with the eco-assurance of exceptional benefits for the environment.

Guests who book airport limousine transfers will be met by an Anantara airport representative and escorted to their private vehicle, which will be thoroughly sanitised after every trip. Complying with COVID-19 protection standards, guests’ luggage will be stowed in the limousine by the airport representative, while the driver will wear a face mask and will not handle luggage. Any pending guest details required to facilitate a smooth and speedy check-in will be collected during the transfer, so that upon arrival at the hotel, guests can complete check-in formalities without delay, before arriving at their room with minimal time spent in the lobby.

Fitness and holistic classes will be adapted for guests’ optimum wellbeing. Personal training sessions in the privacy of the gym, as well as wellness activities such as Yoga and Pilates, will be available for individuals, couples or small groups only, with safe distancing adhered to.

Dining outlets will operate to the highest health and safety standards. For a la carte breakfasts, restaurants will be set up in compliance with social distancing guidelines. After guests are settled at their table, every order of fresh and nutritious food will then be carefully prepared ‘a la minute’ and served at the table, with the culinary team happy to accommodate any special requests. Wellness cuisine will include immune booster programmes, with specialist Wellness Chefs preparing fortifying meals and juices to help guests naturally boost their immune system.

For selected boutiques within or nearby the hotel, guests will be able to organise personal shopping times that can be booked in advance, allowing the privilege of a personalised experience, with either a very limited number or no other shoppers in the outlet at the same time. For guests wishing to visit selected nearby shops, limousine transfers can be arranged.