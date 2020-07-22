Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas welcomes back guests

Read Article

Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas, on picturesque Koh Phangan, is welcoming back guests to come and enjoy the tranquility on an island that Anantara rediscovered and then reinvented for travelers and couples who expect more than an idyllic island life.

Famed for its vibrancy, yet still boasting bountiful natural attractions and a richly expressed heritage, Anantara Rasananda maintains boutique exclusivity, with 64 luxurious pool suites and villas. Tranquil days are spent strolling sandy beaches, kayaking along the shore, and practicing yoga on a cliffside platform surrounded by jungle.

The reopening also coincides with the launch of Anantara’s signature Villa Host service. A completely personalised experience, hosts greet guests at the airport, escort them to the island, and check them into their pool suite or villa that has been set up according to guests’ preferences. The Villa Host is contactable 24 hours a day throughout the stay, personally seeing to spa and restaurant reservations and excursions around the island.

The resort has also implemented Anantara’s Stay with Peace of Mind programme, with enhanced health and safety measures that have been certified by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. In addition to enhanced levels of sanitation to ensure guests’ health and safety throughout their stay, social distancing has been implemented in all public spaces, and maximum flexibility is offered for rebooking stays.

Anantara is now offering all Thai residents and expats living in the kingdom a gateway to the fascinations of island life from a hideaway that redefines barefoot luxury with special reopening rates. To celebrate reopening, Anantara Rasananda is offering a one-time special until December 2020: 30% savings on accommodation for Thai residents starting from THB 4,000 net for an Ocean Pool Suite. Kids under 12 stay and eat with our compliments, and guests booking three nights or more will receive free transfers from Samui to ensure the journey is worry-free