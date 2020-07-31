Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas to debut in Seychelles this September

Read Article

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas announces it will debut in Seychelles this September with the upcoming rebrand of the iconic Maia Luxury Resort & Spa, one of the country’s most exclusive and stylish properties. Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas will represent the luxury brand’s launch in the archipelago, complementing its existing collection of world-class Indian Ocean resorts in the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Located on Mahé, the largest of the Seychelles islands and just a short drive from the international airport, the resort can be found on the southwest coast amongst 30 acres of forest garden, nestled between the island’s unique granite rocks and Anse Louis Beach. The award-winning resort offers 30 secluded private villas, each with a dedicated villa host available 24-hours a day for the duration of the stay. Inviting guests to do nothing or do everything, residents can enjoy undivided attention and uninterrupted privacy.

Designed by Bill Bensley and Lek Bunnag, two of the world’s most highly respected luxury resort and hotel architects, the resort is regarded as one of Bensley’s favourite projects, with architecture and gardens designed to blend seamlessly with the tropical island landscape. Asian architectural influences abound and are reflected in the distinctive thatching, carved natural stone, precious woods and delicate metal work.

The property’s ‘Beyond All Inclusive’ concept offers unlimited dining, relaxation and exploration, combined with wellness and adventure. Residents can choose from an extensive menu of daily meals as well as personalised off-menu preferences, premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, daily yoga and qigong, unlimited exploration scuba diving and non-motorised watersports, and 24/7 dedicated villa host service.

Set around a peninsula overlooking white sands or perched between greenery and granite, each of the 250 sqm private villas is positioned to afford breathtaking views and unrivalled privacy. Villas situated atop the hill offer sweeping vistas over the coastline and turquoise ocean, whilst those dotted along the peninsula are tucked away in lush tropical gardens and with direct access to Anse Louis Beach. A selection of villas is ideal for families or groups, linked through garden walkways.

With high thread count linens and maxi-sized Hermès Bath Collection amenities as standard, each of the exclusive villas offers a large bedroom, a bathroom with glass-walled rainforest shower, dual vanity and outdoor sunken bathtub with a view, Smart TV with villa surround sound, personalised mini bar, private infinity pool and a secluded outdoor gazebo with dining area and oversized day bed.

Anantara Spa will be home to three luxurious open-air treatment rooms dedicated to rejuvenation and restoration. Located in the resort’s lush fragranced gardens, the spa sanctuary offers tailor-made Balinese massages and a range of beauty and facial treatments from the award-winning Omorovicza product house. With yoga and qiyong already available to guests, a wide range of new activities will be offered with a dedicated wellness focus.

Beyond All-Inclusive invites guests to choose whether they eat in the villa, on the beach, in the garden or under the stars, where they can enjoy the finest a la carte dining experiences with menus that aren’t restricted by time frames. International cuisines including Asian, Indian, Mediterranean and Creole tempt guests in the restaurant and pool bar or indulge in food and wine pairing at the stylish all-glass Wine Boutique.

Additional resort facilities include a main resort swimming pool, a fully-equipped fitness centre with TechnoGym Excite equipment, paddle boarding, snorkelling and kayaking. For guests wishing to venture further afield, hiking in the forest and national parks or island tours can be arranged, or bespoke private visits by boat or helicopter to explore the Seychelles islands of La Digue and Praslin.

“The addition of the iconic Maia Luxury Resort & Spa to the Anantara portfolio, will mark the brand’s debut in the beautiful Seychelles islands and will represent an elevated level of luxury for discerning travellers in this corner of paradise. Without question Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas will become one of Anantara’s flagship properties and joins our existing portfolio of stunning Indian Ocean resorts,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels and Minor International, the parent company of Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas will be the brand’s first property in Seychelles and the seventh in the Indian Ocean, joining the two resorts in Sri Lanka, one in Mauritius and three in the Maldives.