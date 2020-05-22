Anantara extends ‘Stay with Peace of Mind’ Programme to MICE facilities

Read Article

As the world begins to reopen, and colleagues, families and friends start to reconnect and look to the future, Anantara announces the extension of its recently launched ‘Stay with Peace of Mind’ programme to include MICE facilities. To ensure guest and meeting delegate confidence, Anantara will be implementing stringent new health and hygiene measures, with enhanced levels of sanitation extending throughout the hotels’ meeting, events and conference spaces and focusing on wellbeing for guests and team members.

Beginning at Thailand’s flagship property, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, the measures will be rolled out to all Anantara hotels and resorts globally. Preventative measures being introduced to safeguard guests and team members will include:

Socially distant seating arrangements for all meetings and conferences

Online pre-registration with QR code passes and assigned seating

Individually sealed water bottles and glasses with covers

Individual clickers and presentation material

Coffee break refreshments and lunches in individual, sustainably packaged single use boxes

Outdoor lunch and coffee break areas

Physical distancing in bathrooms

Meeting room sanitation after each event

Air-conditioning and ventilation system sanitation on a daily basis

Health and hygiene measures throughout the hotel focus on guests’ wellbeing, with enhanced levels of sanitation. They include:

Easy access to health stations with hygiene gel and wipes

Temperature screenings at entrances

Face masks and gloves worn by team members at all times and changed regularly

Regular and thorough cleaning with special attention on high-touch areas, using disinfectants approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and electrostatic spray technology for full coverage

Guidance on physical distancing in elevators and other public areas

Ongoing training to ensure that team members are fully updated on sanitation requirements

As new science and technology evolves in helping to combat the proliferation of Covid-19, Anantara will be alert and responsive to continuously ensure the safety of guests and team members.