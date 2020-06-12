Amuleek Singh Bijral: For Chai Point, the new game is all digital

Read Article

As the hospitality industry is slowly opening its doors in Unlock 1.0, Chai Point is gearing up to open its stores. Amuleek Singh Bijral, CEO & co-founder, Chai Point, in conversation with Express Food & Hospitality highlights about the company’s dynamic approach to resume business in the new normal through calibrated operations of online, in-store and corporate services channels

India’s largest organised Chai will be expanding its fleet for making its own delivery within 1 KM radius of their stores. Chai Point has also tied up with Dunzo and ShadowFax for delivering Chai and their range of food which will be prepared with utmost caution so that there is no direct contact of hands while preparing the order. Packaging would be tamper proof. The packaging material would also be sterilised before the food is packed in it.

At the store level, there will be contactless santisers installed, temp screening of both staff and customers would be a regular feature from now on. BIlls for customers would be digital to avoid any contact and a plexi glass would be installed at the order counter.

Chai Point’s corporate avatar — boxC — will also see new guidelines for managing boxC experience remotely.

While the F&B industry has been the most severely impacted following the lockdown, how at Chai Point did you combat the key issues including cash flow crunch, rent, employee salaries, etc.?

Being a B2C brand in the F&B space, the impact of the lockdown was immediate on our business. Since the 2nd half of 2019, we have been heavily focused on achieving profitability and we hit that goal in January 2020. The lockdown derailed our business completely for a short while, since we had to shut all stores in addition to zero delivery or corporate channel revenues. However, from mid-April as relaxations began to be announced, we have opened 50 stores out of 170 for takeaways and our delivery channel is picking up pace quickly. With safety and hygiene measures in place and complete customer visibility on what we’re trying to serve better, we are seeing customers returning to our stores, while business queries have been coming in for boxC and our delivery channel has been busy.

Most importantly, we had been in a relatively safe cash position when the coronavirus episode started owing to careful capital planning by our finance leadership. Our approach was to protect jobs of our employees so we took a call to take deep salary cuts rather than layoff people – our senior leaders especially took this step aggressively. I am proud to say that , all across , our company employees have rallied together tightly and spiritedly like never before. On rentals we are engaging with our landlords in a transparent manner with the core proposition that we are a Pan-India omnichannel brand of strong local pull with very long term plans.

What contingent measures did you take to minimise opex? What measures are you taking to keep the balance sheet stable?

Core Measures that we at Chai Point took were -Lean on in-store software-driven measures to improve employee productivity; Work towards arriving at win-win rental structures with landlords; Work on revised structures in working with our key suppliers in a win-win manner; Evaluate at strengthening our equity as well as debt capital structure; Focus on deliveries in a more aggressive fashion – new food product launches and new delivery channel partnerships

While consumers still remain sceptical about vouching on outside food, what diligent safety and hygienic practices is Chai Point adhering to, to reinstate consumer trust?

Under the programme “Your safely, Chaipoint” we covered many aspects including – Our design team has re-designed the stores for “Safe & Quick” service; We took the opportunity to redesign our stores with “Safe & Quick” experience for example – toe-operated door openers, kick plate openers; With end-to-end safety assurance – Customers want less change of hands so higher trust on brands which prepare the food and deliver GMTS – Gloves, masks, temperature check and sanitizers for both staff and customers; Whatsapp and QR based contactless ordering; E-bills with staff temperatures; ocial distancing markers, plexi-glass at billing counter, sanitised tray foot-operated sanitisers, etc.; In the kitchen, the food is being prepared without any direct human touch.

For safe and reliable delivery Chai Point is vouching on sterilised and tamper-proof packaging; New safety gear for our staff; For an end-to-end safe delivery we expanded our delivery fleet by 300%. And also partnered with Dunzo and Shadowfax; Initiated whatsapp ordering; and are launching our new Andriod and ios app powered by Fountain by early June.

On the corporate customer (i.e. boxC) front, we initiated an IoT driven Network Operating Center (NOC) for managing the complete business remotely; created new cleaning and sanitisation SOPs; For us, safety of our staff, customers and food is of paramount importance and such new guidelines will be the new SOP at Chai Point across all touchpoints going forward. We also took the opportunity to accelerate our All Digital adoption powered by Fountain.

With the aid of technology, how do you plan to make your services and products more seamless and contact less right from preparation to serving?

Technology has always been one of our strong pillars. We took the opportunity of the current scenario to double up our focus in digitizing the company. The customers will see the following tech interventions to make their experience contactless and seamless :

In-store

Whatsapp ordering QR based contactless ordering E-bills with staff temperatures All cashless modes of payment are now accepted Notifications of order ready for customers For safe and reliable delivery We have iInitiated whatsapp ordering And are launching our new Andriod and ios app powered by Fountain by early June

On the corporate customer(i.e. boxC front)

We initiated an IOT driven NOC for managing the complete business remotely Created new cleaning and sanitization SOPs And are now launching QR based contactless dispensing

New in-store experience: As one walks to the café, there are social distancing markers leading up to the entrance where spots near the door have been demarcated for fresh gloves and foot-pedal driven hand sanitisers so one can sanitise hands and switch up gloves for fresh ones to use inside the café. Before entering, one of our staff would have to take a quick body temperature scan as per government mandates on social distancing. Our store staff are all suited and booted with gloves, masks, caps and shoe covers to ensure complete sanitisation protocols are maintained at all times to re-iterate safety for food and beverages being prepared and handled.

We have a demarcated waiting area to help us seat customers in accordance with alternate seating regulations which may require a small wait during rush hours. While walking towards the counters, there are distancing markers inside the café too, and transactions with our counter staff will happen either through plexiglass or a face shield, which is again a mandate for all our staff members.

To make up for lost time, orders can be placed via your phone – ‘Contactless Ordering’ so we can get your prepped as soon as customers are seated. Bills are now electronic to avoid paper and the handling involved while customers can go cashless with payment and choose from multiple modes to avoid exchanging currency. To avoid crowding at the pick-up point, there is an order-ready call so the customer can be seated and comfortable until the food and beverages are ready to be picked up.

The pick-up area is stacked with sanitised trays. If order has been placed via phone, the customer could sit at the table and we will notify when it’s ready so it can be picked up from the counter while also avoiding crowding of the area.

Washrooms have been equipped with a kick pedal and toe-opener on the outside and inside respectively to keep things as contactless as we possibly could, while taps, flushes, sanitiser dispensers and newly added seat-cover changers will all be equipped with sensors to make the bathroom visit as touch and hassle-free as we could.

Future roadmap for Chai Point in terms of new innovations and expansion plans?

We have started to focus a lot more on technology. Technology was always a key pillar for us, but it has come out strong with the acceleration of “All Digital Adoption”. Whether you look at contactless WhatsApp/QR based ordering, contactless machine dispensing, online delivery via WhatsApp or our own app or even managing more than 4000 machines with IOT-driven NOC the new game is all digital.