AMFAH India’s research paper hints poor air quality can heighten existing difficulties

With 31,000+ COVID-19 cases and nearly a thousand succumbed, India has not been able to escape the thrones of the deadly disease entirely. Despite a 34-day lockdown, we’re still seeing positive cases emerge from different areas, bringing more and more containment zones under lock and key.

This left many wondering about adequate safety measures which would enable movement and work, as the shuttered India has barely been able to earn during this time. Frequent disinfection and sanitisation are good ideas, but they need better companions to help beat the disease.

AMFAH India – a Group Company of AMFAH GENERAL LLC Dubai, a producer of domestic/commercial De-humidifiers, Air Purifiers and Portable Air Conditioners, recently reported atmospheric findings for COVID-19 basis the research study conducted by them on three cities in India with the highest number of coronavirus positive cases.

AMFAH’s atmospheric findings for COVID-19

Having tabled IAQ solutions against COVID-19, AMFAH India, in a research paper, ‘Temperature Control, Humidity and Lifestyle Changes to Curb Transmission of COVID-19’, has highlighted the role that these three play in keeping us safe.

“Air quality, especially indoor air quality, governs our risk levels for the coronavirus. A poor air quality (lower than PM 2.5 level) would heighten existing difficulties, especially for COVID positive cases. Sanitised, ventilated spaces also add to safe living conditions for everyone, whether at homes or outside,” AMFAH India team said, as it shared the AMFAH research report with the public.

The report carries a similar caveat about temperature control. “For countries with tropical and hot weather like India, the temperature has to be regulated between 25 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius.”

The research exercise and findings

For this research, the AMFAH team began to compile and analyse ambient air data for all COVID-19 affected countries on one end and the high-impact states in India on the other end. In both areas, they took data for three cities that had been hit worst by the outbreak.

They observed three components – air quality, temperature and humidity. The report cited air quality as a critical factor in controlling the outbreak. “Good air quality, ventilation and avoiding ACs could help break this cycle. The use of air conditions must be avoided completely or restricted to minimal. ACs above 27 degrees can lead to precipitation and increase relative humidity beyond safe limits”, observed the report.

“Humidity is an essential factor which affects the spread of airborne and human-to-human transmission diseases. Our team began to track the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, alongside the humidity levels in these areas”, the report read.

“We saw that areas with low temperatures and high humidity (New York with average 6 degrees and high relative humidity of 82 per cent, Italy and Spain with 9-13 degrees and 80 per cent humidity) had the highest number of cases”, it further read.

Holding the opposite true would not be precisely correct either. The outbreak in Singapore broke myths that high temperature and high humidity would not invite Covid-19 cases. The report findings suggest that it is very sure that the prevention lies in controlling mechanically in indoor areas, moreover with the ongoing pandemic the team with few associates are on the job tracking the task very closely till normalcy returns.

Behavioural and Lifestyle changes

AMFAH team also talked about particular lifestyle and behaviour changes that were required. “Consumption of cold beverages, using ice and cold water can impact respiratory organs, which makes people more vulnerable. Simple changes like drinking warm water and warm beverages are extremely helpful in boosting immunity too. Wearing masks and practising excellent respiratory hygiene like covering the face before coughing or sneezing can help curb the disease,” the report suggested.