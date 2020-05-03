Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Latest Updates > Amanora The Fern in Pune serves labourers on World Labour Day
Latest Updates

Amanora The Fern in Pune serves labourers on World Labour Day

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Amanora The Fern, Pune, a part of The Fern Hotels & Resorts served lunch to more than 800 labourers at a labour camp in Pune on the occasion of World Labour Day.

They were served hearty meals along with desserts. Earlier, the hotel team also visited a hospital in Pune on Easter to offer cup-cakes to the hospital staff.

The hotel has been at the forefront of doing such activities and has also set up a community kitchen. The hotel team has offered more than 16,000 plus meals to all needy and weak sections of society during this lockdown period.

Share

Related posts

Cabinet approves initiation of disinvestment of 3 ITDC properties

Mohit Rathod

Prego at The Westin Mumbai hosts culinary face-off of Italian Chefs in ‘Clash of the Italians’

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Women’s Day Special: Georgina Bell, brand ambassador, Bacardi

Steena Joy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More