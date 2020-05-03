Amanora The Fern in Pune serves labourers on World Labour Day

Read Article

Amanora The Fern, Pune, a part of The Fern Hotels & Resorts served lunch to more than 800 labourers at a labour camp in Pune on the occasion of World Labour Day.

They were served hearty meals along with desserts. Earlier, the hotel team also visited a hospital in Pune on Easter to offer cup-cakes to the hospital staff.

The hotel has been at the forefront of doing such activities and has also set up a community kitchen. The hotel team has offered more than 16,000 plus meals to all needy and weak sections of society during this lockdown period.