Alok Hada: Automation will help plug the cost hurdles in hospitality

Anusha Technovision (ATPL) – a technology & innovation-driven company, provides customised lighting controls, automation systems and audio-video controls for hospitality, commercial & residential projects. Alok Hada, director, underscores the importance of automated services in the hospitality in saving costs in the post-Covid times

How has the automation and lighting scenario evolved over the past decade in the Indian hospitality industry?

The role of automation in the hospitality industry has become crucial even before the pandemic. While for lighting in public spaces, all of the lightings are now LED as opposed to Incandescent and Halogen Lamps until a few years ago. In the rooms, lighting and room automation are increasingly being used to save energy, create a differential from others and also to make the room more guest-friendly.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, what plans have you chalked out to further make hotels more hands-free tech-driven automated products?

The outbreak has caused a need for rethinking the possibilities of surface contact in our day-to-day lives. In Hotels, “key card” is slowly going away for hotel guests. Instead, the locks respond to the bluetooth key given on the guest mobile. On entering the room, a combination of automation and guest presence detection algorithms actually do away completely with the need to manually term lights on at the entry. At ATPL, we continuously experiment on the advancement of this phenomenon.

While hospitality brands are striving to reduce opex and additional costs, what new products are you designing to suit the current demand for cost-effective products of high endurance?

Lighting controls save energy. This was a known fact. This assumes even more importance now when operational costs are to be reduced for every hotel. In such a scenario with the help of automation, we provide the facility where lighting and HVAC costs can be reduced by operating unoccupied and unsold scenarios in guest rooms. Similarly employing sensors in guest corridors and in restrooms can also reduce costs.

As the real estate sector, both commercial as well as residential, is in shambles, how has it impacted the many ancillary industries, like one of yours?

We as a company have always been in the controls and automation field and not so much in the Lighting fixtures business. As a company, we advocated the use of Lighting controls and Automation for benefits such as convenience, ambience, security and saving energy. As such we have to now emphasise the energy saving part of the benefits as opposed to saving energy – being a “side” benefit. As long as automation and control is seen as a ‘necessity’ rather than a luxury, we are going to be ok. To make sure the customers see it this way is what we have to strive for.

What strategies are you planning to have a strong balance sheet moving forward?

We’ve ensured that in this time, we continue to keep our lines of communication while also ensuring that our work is carried out digitally. Optimising the time, we have been exploring commercial solutions in automation regarding its potential for everyday usage, especially in public spaces. We are also investing our time in the training and development of our team so that we can continue our progress and hit the ground running once the situation normalises.