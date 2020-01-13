All Good Deli opens second outlet at CSMIA Mumbai

All Good Deli opened its second outlet on 1st January 2020 at Domestic Departure of Terminal 2, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai. All Good Deli is deemed to be the first healthy restaurant to open at an airport in India providing a plethora of delish food alternatives keeping your nutrition quotient in check.

All Good Deli cuts the struggle of finding healthy and quick grab and go food alternatives while travelling. The menu thrives on flavorful, fresh food which is free of toxins that will not only make your palate but also your gut happy. The menu embraces all that is good and takes care of health without compromising on taste.

Rohit Aggarwal, director, Lite Bite Foods said, “We often tend to rely on fast food while travelling that one might usually resist. Adopting a vacay-mode mentality and dropping healthy eating habits after looking at numerous fast-food chains at the airport is natural. All Good Deli provides quick pick up healthy food options making it a one-stop destination for all things nutritious. The best part is that the menu doesn’t shy away from carbohydrates and fats, instead, it embraces them; redefining a wide cuisine spectrum.”

“All Good Deli swears by the ideology of “Good For Your Gut” where the food consumed is healthy and thoughtfully indulgent. Snacking at the airport can highly affect your flight experience so we understand how important it is to choose the right food to make your travel day easy for your gut. The ‘Grab and Go’ counter available at the outlet makes it easier for people savour delish meals on the go. The deli offers a range of flavoursome comfort foods that is gluten-free, preservative-free and vegan which is also light on our tummy,” said Moina Oberoi, menu curator, and consultant, All Good Deli.

The menu is an interesting unravelling of the colours and textures on the plate, allowing the ingredients to be the hero of the dishes. The eatery offers a hearty twist to your favourite indulgences like pizzas, burgers, sandwiches and even desserts, available in dine-in as well as take-away options! The menu boasts a variety of salads, soups, probiotic smoothies, gluten-free pizzas, bliss balls and dairy-free smoothies made fresh round the clock for healthy binge eating.