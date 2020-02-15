Alila Hotels and Resorts drive personalised retailing strategy with Sabre’s SynXis platform

Read Article

A strategic agreement between Alila Hotels and Resorts and leading technology provider to the global travel industry, Sabre Corporation, has helped the luxury hotel brand to record significant incremental growth. Propelled by the need to drive both brand loyalty and individual property personality, the partnership made it possible for Alila to develop a personalised digital marketing strategy for its unique locations. Since the implementation of innovative solutions from Sabre’s SynXis platform, the partnership has generated overwhelmingly positive results for Alila, including an 82 percent increase in website revenue and a 50 percent growth in web traffic.

With properties located across Asia Pacific, the Alila experience is centred around a deep understanding of the needs of their guests who seek opportunities for intimate cultural interactions within curated, global destinations. “We needed to know how to capitalise on the personalised experiences that we offer at each resort, while promoting the brand,” said Alonzo Kaya, group director of digital & e-commerce, Alila Hotels & Resorts. “Sabre’s deep industry expertise and cutting-edge solutions allowed us to upscale and align our digital marketing efforts and ensure that our investments provide a centralized source of data for all of our guests. This partnership gives us the ability to produce offers personalized to the guest profile, which has led to significant revenue growth for numerous properties,” he added.

Previously Alila Hotel and Resorts chose to overhaul their digital strategy. Leveraging the consultative expertise of Sabre’s Digital Experience (DX) and powerful SynXis platform helped uncover discrepancies within their digital booking process which gave Alila Hotels & Resorts the ability to develop and execute a strategy to drive direct online bookings. This proved to be an essential step to centralize customer data and promote tailored experiences to key guest segments. Ultimately, taking full advantage of their own data helped the Alila brand appeal to a demographic who is motivated, not by price, but by the draw of handcrafted luxury.

“Today, Alila Hotel & Resorts can run targeted digital marketing campaigns, designed with the individual personality and performance goals of each property in mind. Instead of competing solely on price to drive awareness, the chain now has the visibility to leverage their data in driving brand recognition and loyalty wherever their guests may seek their next Alila experience,” said Frank Trampert, MD & chief commercial officer, EMEA & APAC, Sabre Hospitality Solutions. “Sabre is pleased to provide value, agility and global support through the innovative SynXis platform. We remain committed to enhancing the evolution of Alila’s digital marketing strategies, and to driving innovation as they continue to tailor their guest experience.”