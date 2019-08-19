Akiva Superfoods launches India’s first flavoured ghee in two variants

Recently accorded superfood status, ghee is now recognised for multiple health and nutritional benefits. Akiva Superfoods brings a contemporary spin to this time-honoured household staple, with two artisanal flavours-Vanilla; Garlic & Herbs, as well as the original ghee. While the flavours are new, the processes are time-honoured, to bring out the very best properties.

The unique feature of this ghee is that it is made entirely from ethically sourced premium A2 milk obtained from grass-fed Sahiwal cows at partner dairy farms. Akiva Superfoods Ghee has an impressive nutrient profile, making it a superior substitute to cooking oils and butter. Made through the vedic Bilona Padati (hand churning the curd in the bilona and subsequent slow evaporation thereby removing all impurities and milk solids) process, it does not have notable effects on bad cholesterol levels. Instead, it is packed with potent nutrients like Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins A, E, and K2. Akiva Superfoods’ ghee is pure and natural, and devoid of preservatives.

Speaking about the launch, Shalabh Gupta, founder, and CEO, Akiva Superfoods, said, “In line with our mission of creating healthy, premium and niche products that are easy to consume, Akiva Superfoods Ghee appeals to a global palate. We all use ghee and recognise what a superfood it is. However, we wanted to bring ghee to a younger and more globally evolved audience which looks for variety as well as nutrition and taste. These flavours allow consumers to use ghee in so many more ways, beyond the obvious. We have kept all the goodness intact while creating a brand-new product.”

While the original remains a favourite, Vanilla as well as the Garlic & Herbs variants are exclusive and resonate with the preferences of the millennials who have a global appeal. Akiva Superfood’s range of ghee will be available in 500 gm packs, across select outlets of Foodhall; Le Marche, Modern Bazaar and Big Bazaar, leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Goqii, and on the Akiva Superfoods website.