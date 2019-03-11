Akaryn Hotel Group to become single-use plastic free by June 2019

Akaryn Hotel Group, Thailand’s homegrown luxury boutique hotel brand is planning to become a single-use plastic free hotel company by June 2019.

The group’s newest hotel, akyra TAS Sukhumvit Bangkok, is deemed to be Asia’s first new hotel to be launched without any single-use plastic in its rooms or F&B outlets. akyra Manor Chiang Mai on the similar lines became free of single-use plastic in October 2018. All other Aleenta and akyra hotels in Akaryn Hotel Group’s are now well on the way to achieving this goal.

Anchalika Kijkanakorn, founder and MD, Akaryn Hotel Group, said, “Our eco-friendly approach began by sourcing glass bottles and containers, as part of a commitment to use no single-use plastic in our restaurants or bars. Our hotels are now extending the initiative by presenting guests with stylish stainless-steel water bottles upon arrival, which they can refill and use at any time during their stay.”

The hotel company also uses locally manufactured celadon pottery containers for its bathroom amenities and essential oils, biodegradable bin bags in all rooms, and reusable shopping bags are available for guests who want to indulge in a spot of retail therapy.

“Consumers are now actively seeking out responsible businesses that take care of our planet. We are proud to have been such a company since we first began operating some 16 years ago,” Kijkanakorn added.

Aiming to inspire and educate the new generation of eco-conscious travellers, the hotel group recently hosted its inaugural ‘Train & Sustain’ boot camp at akyra Beach Club Phuket. This three-day health and sustainability camp combined fitness and mindfulness sessions with responsible group activities, such as cleaning local beaches and educating local children about the consequences of using plastic. A second boot camp is now being planned.

Aleenta Hua Hin Resort & Spa has highlighted the group’s ‘locavore’ concept by using fresh, quality ingredients grown at its own organic farm, and sourcing ingredients from within 30km of the resort to reduce its carbon footprint. The team also replants and cares for indigenous plants and promotes local arts and crafts that use natural materials.

In the kitchen of akyra Manor Chiang Mai, the chefs have designed a menu that promotes the concept of eating local cuisine.