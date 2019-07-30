Akaryn Hotel Group introduces new culinary series ‘Land to Sea’ dining

Akaryn Hotel Group, Thailand’s award winning boutique hotel specialist, is kickstarting its new Akaryn Culinary Series with a sustainable dining concept on Thailand’s golden gulf coast, which aims to showcase the finest and freshest produce from the land and the sea.

At Aleenta Hua Hin-Pranburi Resort & Spa, the award-winning luxury boutique retreat nestled directly on the sandy shore, overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the expert chefs focus on creating delectable dishes using organically grown produce and locally sourced seafood.

As part of the Akaryn Culinary Series, guests will be able to savour these exquisite ingredients in a series of special dishes, which are designed to be both nutritious and delicious. And to enhance the guests’ connection with their cuisine even further, Aleenta Hua Hin will allow diners to discover exactly where the chefs source their produce with experiential trips to neighbourhood farms and fishing villages.

The first culinary specialty being showcased at Aleenta Hua Hin is barbecue squid, a simple yet sublime recipe from Chef Thitipong Worakham, who is fondly known as “Chef M”. Most mornings, Chef M visits the small fishing village of Pak Nam Pran, where the Pranburi River flows into the sea and bountiful fishing grounds lie just offshore. The seafood sold here is straight off the boat, and squid is a specialty.

Guests can now join Chef M on his morning mission to the buy the latest catch, haggling with the friendly fishermen to get the best squid for the optimum price, and taking in all the stimulating sights, sounds and smells of this captivating coastal community.

On the way back to the resort, guests will also stop at a small-scale farm to select out-of-the-ground vegetables to accompany the menus, before visiting the Aleenta Hua Hin’s own organic herb garden. Chef M will then cook up his heavenly barbecued squid for the guests, served with organic brown rice. Alternatively, Chef M’s steamed Pak Nam Pran squid with spicy lime sauce is another must-try!

Both of these sensational seafood plates are perfectly accompanied by the resort’s signature summertime drink: Ginger and Pineapple Shandy. This cool concoction combines traditional Thai rice liquor with ginger, mint, pineapple purée and sugar syrup, topped with beer. As many of these ingredients are sourced in-house or locally, guests will be able to follow this refreshing beverage from the ground to the glass.

“At Akaryn Hotel Group, we firmly believe in the concept of farm-to-table dining. It is so important that diners are able to see how their food is harvested, transported and prepared. We are fortunate to live in Thailand, which is home to so many wonderful ingredients on land and at sea. Through our new Akaryn Culinary Series, we will allow guests to experience exactly how the finest produce is brought to their table, to create our chefs’ mouth-watering dishes,” said Anchalika Kijkanakorn, Akaryn Hotel Group’s Founder and Managing Director.

Following the launch of the Akaryn Culinary Series at Aleenta Hua Hin, the concept will be rolled out to the group’s other luxury boutique hotels and resorts across Thailand, including locations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket.