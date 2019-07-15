Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Latest Updates

Akaryn Hotel Group achieves elimination of single-use plastic in June 2019

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Share

Last year, Akaryn Hotel Group, Thailand’s award- winning luxury boutique hotel brand made a commitment to get rid of single-use plastics from all levels of operations. The journey to a no single-use plastic future started in 2018. “This began with the opening of akyra TAS Sukhumvit Bangkok last year, followed by akyra Manor Chiang Mai and now I’m proud that we have achieved no single-use plastic status at all six of our hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai,” said Anchalika Kijkanakorn, founder, Akaryn Hotel Group.

“We offer all guests stylish stainless-steel, refillable water bottles on arrival, as well as refillable, organic toiletries and amenities using essential oil products, with biodegradable packaging. We also encourage guests to think of the environment outside of the hotels, with reusable shopping totes offered in every room, and no single-use plastic is used in the bars or restaurants,” added Kijkanakorn.

“I’m delighted to say it’s working. Please help us continue so we can ensure plastic is reduced as much as is possible from our hotels. It’s a huge credit to our team. If they do not believe in it, it will not happen. It started from some small steps but we are getting there and we are free at last from all single-use plastics,” concluded Kijkanakorn


Share

Related posts

Bird Group eyes hotel expansion in Europe and Middle East

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

VITS Hotels launches three properties in Phuket

EF&H Staff-Delhi

India’s Academy of Pastry Arts wins at Asian Pastry Cup for first time

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More