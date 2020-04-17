Ajay Sharma: FSDA supports the HoReCa industry in every way while ensuring benefits for both the suppliers and the purchasers

Read Article

While world over, countries are currently finding ways to curb the spread of COVID-19, industries and associations are joining hands to support each other to keep the businesses afloat during these difficult times. Ajay Sharma, secretary, Food Service Distributors Association of India (FSDA) – a nationwide association representing foodservice suppliers and distributors, in an interview with Akshay Nayak opined that they too are supporting the HoReCa Sector in every way while ensuring a win-win situation for both the suppliers and the purchasers

How has the pandemic and the lockdown impacted the foodservice distributors and suppliers in India?

The pandemic and the subsequent lockdown will have a long-term impact on the foodservice distributors and suppliers in India. Fund flow is blocked and there is huge uncertainty about the market getting revived any time soon. Vendors were already suffering from issues like delayed payments from the hotels and restaurants and after the lockdown, the restaurants and night clubs are shut completely and hotels are having very negligible occupancy. This has resulted in further delays in releasing our outstanding dues. There is at least 90 per cent loss in regular business turnover. The few orders that we are getting is due to the take-away business operated by a few restaurants. The distributors in the retail business are in a much better position today as that model is still operational and fund flow is healthy.

How has the pandemic disrupted the supply chain across industries and especially for perishables?

The major problem faced today is the unavailability of manpower to transport the supplies, as a lot of labour has either returned to the villages or is not able to commute due to the non-availability of public transport. The police and BMC have been very co-operative and supportive in helping us with the transportation of essential food services. The supply chain for perishables is not disrupted, but just a bit stressed due to the unavailability of manpower and drivers for vehicles.

What measures are you taking at FSDA to help your members cope with the stress?

At FSDA we have been conducting virtual meetings with all the members and discussing the challenges which all of us are facing. Most of the members are under stress as they have given unsecured credit, yet most are optimistic and trust that their customers and their respective associations won’t let them down. Our association will take up any challenge faced by the member and support them by representing on their behalf if the need arises. We stand by all our members in these challenging times. We have reached a consensus that we will support the HoReCa industry in every way which will be beneficial to both the seller and the purchaser. Due to the financial stress and draining capital due to fixed/variable costs (electricity bills, rentals, telephone bills, staff salaries, etc.) we are forced to keep some checks in place to protect us but we are united and stand with our clients and our principles in this emergency situation.

What is the support from government and allied industries that you are seeking to help the MSME vendors and suppliers who are facing the maximum brunt during this crisis?

We have, like many other associations, written to the Centre, the State Government and the concerned ministries to help us by providing all possible reliefs in taxation, GST, loan moratoriums, for all our members at FSDA as well as the manufacturing industries whom we rely upon for the products. Most of the companies with whom we are working have supported us by extending credit to us. But having said that, a few of them are not supportive and this puts a lot of financial stress on us. The government should support us by securing our receivables and not letting the defaulters getaway on the pretext of this COVID-19 pandemic. Most of us are registered with the MSME department but they should be proactive in helping us recover our dues and not put us in too much paperwork.

Most importantly, we have to take care of our employees which in turn allows them to focus on serving our customers rather than worrying about how they will support their families if they lose their source of income. So any kind of support from the government and our allies is most welcome and assuring to fight this COVID-19 crisis.