AISSMS CHMCT concludes grand finale of 12th edition of Atithya 2020

AISSMS CHMCT recently concluded the grand finale of the 12th edition of Atithya 2020. The third day opened with a game changer competition ‘Match Thy Wits’. The teams with top 10 scores participated. In all participants contested in 12 competitions for a total score of 700. Some of the prominent Jury included Celebrity Chef Shailendra Kekade and female bartenders Kasturi Banerjee and Khushnaaz Raghina.

The champion of champions was IHM Kolkata, the first runner up team was Jindal School of HM, Vadodara and the second runner up Bharati Vidyapeeth IHMCT, Pune.

The chief guest for Atithya 2020 Awards Night, Girish Sehgal, GM, JW Marriott Pune, applauded the efforts of the faculty, staff and the students and congratulated the management. His words of encouragement were heartfelt and will be cherished by students in years to come.

Malojiraje Chhtrapati, hon. secretary, AISSM Society, who presided over the function was generous in his praise for the event. He stated, “I truly appreciate the efforts of entire AISSMS CHMCT team. He also added that the event has become bigger and better with each passing year.”

The evening unfolded into a gala dinner positioned on a casino theme called ‘High Stakes”. The food, the décor, the entertainment added to all the fun and frolic.