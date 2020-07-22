Airbnb launches Enhanced Cleaning Protocol in India

Read Article

The protocol has been reviewed by the Indian Medical Association and other leading medical experts, having been developed in consultation with Dr Vivek Murthy, former Surgeon General of the United States. The protocol is one of the first overarching standardised guidelines towards cleaning and sanitisation for homestays in this industry , for the safety of Airbnb hosts and guests.

To support the recovery of the country’s tourism industry, Airbnb has today announced the launch of its Enhanced Cleaning Protocol for its local hosts in the country. The initiative is one of the first overarching standardised protocols for cleaning and sanitisation for homestays in the country, and is aimed at providing guidance to hosts offering small-scale accommodations. These practices have also been reviewed by the Indian Medical Association.

In the coming months, and as people begin to travel again, cleanliness and safety will continue to be a key consideration for travellers. Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol will play an important role in helping to revive confidence in the safety of travel and stay within India, among hosts and guests.

“We have reviewed Airbnb’s enhanced cleaning protocol for the homestay sector. Airbnb protocols are comprehensive and are in compliance with the standard procedures related to sanitation and hand hygiene. This initiative will ensure safety and hygiene of guests,” said Dr R V Asokan, hon secretary general, Indian Medical Association.

The new protocol, which will be progressively rolled out in India in the coming weeks, will provide hosts in India with step-by-step guidance on how to clean and sanitise their homes to the highest standard, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

These industry-first guidelines include a step-by-step cleaning handbook designed for everyday hosts. Hosts who attest to follow the program will receive a special badge on their listing, making it easy for guests to identify and book listings that follow the homestay industry’s most robust set of cleaning standards. These efforts build upon Airbnb’s already strong track record of cleanliness: To date, more than 94 per cent of all Airbnb users were satisfied with cleanliness, scoring it at 4 or 5 stars after their stays. Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol has also been endorsed by prominent medical practitioners globally.

Dr Marcus Ranney, a healthcare professional and formerly a frontline medic has said, “Airbnb has gone to great efforts to develop processes around cleanliness, in order to protect the health and safety of their hosts and guests. A key message, for the global efforts to manage this pandemic and build a Covid-ready world, is the importance of self care and personal hygiene. These simple yet effective steps will help each of us play our part in stopping the spread”.

“With the health and safety of our guests and hosts in India top of mind, these Enhanced Cleaning Protocols are the need of the hour in the sector. These measures are aimed at restoring traveller confidence and towards driving the systematic recovery of communities through the economic impact of tourism and travel. We are working to bring our hosts global best practices backed by expert counsel and medical guidance from professionals who are at the forefront of the industry. We strongly believe that this can inform an industry-wide standard,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager – Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

