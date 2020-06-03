AGI glaspac unveils India’s first antibacterial food glass jar and water bottles

Read Article

The product is developed using advanced technologies Germ Guard Technology and Active Silver Technology

AGI glaspac, a leading global manufacturer of integrated container-glass, today announced the launch of its pioneering innovation product, antibacterial range of food storage glass jars and bottles, through its retail segment Greendrop Glassware. The antibacterial jars and water bottles are infused with ‘Germ Guard Technology’.

Germ Guard technology is a nanotechnology-based anti-microbial composite which inhibits and destroys the growth of deadly bacteria, fungus, and moulds. This technology has been tested earlier for various norms and compliance procedures in Biotech Testing Services, Mumbai. It showed the efficiency of 99.99 per cent against the microbes under numerous test procedures. The products that have earlier used this technology have also been tested in independent private laboratories, which has shown the same efficiency rate of more than 99 per cent. Due to the infused Germ Guard technology, the glass jars and water bottles exhibit the following features:

It is inorganic in nature

It is highly safe, non-toxic heat and non-corrosive

It has stability of up to 1300 degrees Celsius

It destroys 99.99 per cent of bacteria along with permanent anti-bacterial activity

AGI glaspac has also used active silver technology, which is behind these germfree products. Through silver ions which are evenly distributed throughout the bottle, migrates to the surface and kills the bacteria by puncturing their cell membrane. These silver ions are non-toxic and safe and are certified for use by leading laboratories and institutions. Both these technologies infused in the product help in sanitising it from within and protects it from all the deadly viruses, bacteria, and other microbes till the product’s lifetime.

Rajesh Khosla, president and CEO of AGI glaspac said, “AGI glaspac has been constantly leveraging innovation and technology in its journey to make valuable additions to customer services. Due to the on-going pandemic, consumers are in a lookout for sanitised and germfree products, and now more-than-ever our team is focusing on exploring new ways to cater to the rising demand. We are extremely pleased to add these antibacterial food glass jars and water bottles to our growing list of new, innovative product launches. We are happy to enable end-consumers to make improved lifestyle choices and help in achieving our commitment to creating a healthy and safe environment.”

This new range of products will add to AGI glaspac’s already existing product portfolio and help the company create a stronger foothold in the glass packaging industry. These airtight products can be used to store dry groceries, snacks, pickles, savouries and more and will help the consumers opt for a healthier lifestyle.

Incorporated in 1972, AGI has designs and manufacturers, glass bottles and jars for the food and beverage industries globally. More recently, the company started offering its products through its retail segment, Greendrop Glassware. AGI glaspac has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, in Hyderabad and Bhongir, Telangana, both strategically located in South – Central India.